Google Pixel series: what’s upcoming?

Google has been making a name for itself in the smartphone industry for several years now, with its Pixel series standing out as some of the most impressive Android devices on the market. This year, the company is expected to launch several new devices, including the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel Fold and 7a: Possible Debut on May 10 at I/O 23 Availability in June

One of the most anticipated devices in the Pixel lineup is the Pixel Fold. According to a recent report from Voonze, the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a are expected to debut on May 10 at Google’s annual I/O conference. The Pixel Fold is expected to feature a foldable display, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, and will likely be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device is also rumoured to feature an advanced camera system, 5G connectivity, and improved battery life.

The Pixel 7a, on the other hand, is expected to be a more affordable alternative to the Pixel 6 and will likely feature a 6.2-inch OLED display, 5G connectivity, and a mid-range processor. According to the same Voonze report, the Pixel 7a is expected to hit the market in June 2023.

Google Pixel 8 Pro’s First Leak Shows a Familiar Design with a Twist

Another device that’s generating buzz is the Pixel 8 Pro. According to a recent report from Ubergizmo, the Pixel 8 Pro’s first leak shows a familiar design with a twist. The device is expected to feature a similar design to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, with a hole-punch camera and a metal frame. However, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumoured to come with a rear camera module that can rotate to the front, allowing for high-quality selfies and video calls. In addition to the rotating camera, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, 5G connectivity, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. The device is also rumoured to come with improved battery life and wireless charging capabilities.

What to Expect from the Upcoming Pixel Devices

As the release of the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 8 Pro draws nearer, fans of the Google Pixel series are eagerly anticipating what these devices will bring to the table. Based on the rumours and leaks that have surfaced so far, it’s clear that Google is once again pushing the envelope with its upcoming devices.

With the Pixel Fold, Google is joining the foldable smartphone trend and is expected to deliver a device that’s on par with other flagship foldable devices in terms of performance, camera quality, and features.

The Pixel 7a, on the other hand, is expected to be a more affordable option for users who don’t want to break the bank on a new smartphone. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of the Pixel Fold or the Pixel 8 Pro, it’s still expected to offer a solid smartphone experience with mid-range specs and 5G connectivity.

As for the Pixel 8 Pro, the rotating camera module is definitely an interesting feature that sets it apart from other smartphones on the market. If the rumours are true and the device does come with a high-quality camera system, an impressive display, and the latest chipset, it could be a strong contender in the high-end smartphone market.

Overall, from the foldable Pixel Fold to the mid-range Pixel 7a and the high-end Pixel 8 Pro, there’s something for everyone in the Pixel lineup. It remains to be seen how these devices will perform in the real world, but based on the rumours and leaks so far, it’s clear that Google is once again pushing the envelope with its smartphone technology.