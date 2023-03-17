Android auto 9.1 download released by Google

Google has recently released Android Auto 9.1 for download on Google Play, offering users an updated version of the popular platform for their cars. With this new release, Android Auto is offering new features and improvements, making it an essential tool for drivers everywhere.

One of the biggest changes in Android Auto 9.1 is the integration of the Google Assistant Driving Mode. This feature allows drivers to control various functions on their phones hands-free, such as sending messages, making calls, and playing music. With the new Driving Mode, users can use voice commands to interact with their phones without taking their hands off the wheel.

Another new feature in Android Auto 9.1 is the ability to customize the app launcher. Users can now move their most frequently used apps to the top of the list, making them easily accessible while driving. This new feature is a welcome addition for drivers who want to quickly access their favourite apps while on the road.

The updated version of Android Auto also brings improved compatibility with more car models. This means that even more drivers will be able to use the platform with their vehicles. Additionally, Android Auto 9.1 includes bug fixes and performance improvements, making the platform more stable and reliable.

Android Auto has been gaining popularity in recent years, with many drivers preferring it over other car infotainment systems. One of the reasons for this is the ease of use of the platform, which is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly. With Android Auto, drivers can access their favourite apps, control their music, and get directions with just a few taps on the screen. Another reason for the popularity of Android Auto is the safety it provides on the road. By integrating with the car’s infotainment system, Android Auto allows drivers to keep their eyes on the road while still accessing important information on their phones. With voice commands and hands-free controls, drivers can stay focused on driving while still staying connected.

In addition to the features mentioned in the previous section, Android Auto 9.1 also includes support for more languages, allowing users from different regions to use the platform in their preferred language. This is a significant improvement for users who prefer to interact with their devices in languages other than English. Furthermore, Android Auto 9.1 introduces a new feature that allows users to set custom wallpapers on the app’s home screen. This feature adds a personal touch to the platform, allowing users to make it feel more like their own. The custom wallpapers can be selected from a range of pre-installed options or can be uploaded from the user’s gallery.

To download Android Auto 9.1, users can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app. Once downloaded, the app can be connected to the car’s infotainment system, allowing users to access all the features of the platform while on the road.

In conclusion, the release of Android Auto 9.1 by Google is a welcome addition to the platform and offers many new features and improvements. With the integration of the Google Assistant Driving Mode, improved app customization, and enhanced compatibility with more car models, Android Auto is a must-have for any driver looking for a safe and reliable infotainment system. If you haven’t already, be sure to download Android Auto 9.1 and take advantage of all the new features it has to offer.