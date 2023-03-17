Tesla crash test: where do Tesla EVs stand?

In the world of electric vehicles, Tesla has been a leading force for years. The brand has become synonymous with innovation and cutting-edge technology. But how do Tesla vehicles fare when it comes to safety? The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recently released the results of its latest round of crash tests, which included the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Let’s take a closer look at the results.

The IIHS is an independent, non-profit organization that conducts research and testing related to motor vehicle safety. Its crash tests are some of the most rigorous in the industry and are designed to simulate real-world scenarios that can result in serious injuries or fatalities. The IIHS evaluates vehicles in six categories: small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, head restraints and seats, and front crash prevention.

In the latest round of testing, the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E were evaluated in the small overlap front category. This category simulates a collision between the front corner of a vehicle and an object such as a tree or utility pole. The goal is to see how well the vehicle’s structure can absorb and distribute the force of the impact to protect the driver and passengers.

Both the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E earned a “Good” rating in the small overlap front category, which is the highest rating possible. This means that the vehicles’ structures held up well and protected the occupants from serious injury. However, it’s worth noting that the IIHS did find some room for improvement in the Tesla Model Y’s performance. In particular, the IIHS noted that the Model Y’s seat belts allowed for too much forward movement during the crash, which could increase the risk of injury to the driver’s head and chest.

The IIHS also evaluated the Model Y and the Mustang Mach-E in the rear seat safety category, which measures the protection offered to passengers in the back seats of a vehicle. Both vehicles earned a “Good” rating in this category as well, indicating that they provide adequate protection to rear-seat passengers in the event of a crash.

Overall, the results of the IIHS crash tests suggest that the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E are both safe vehicles. However, it’s important to note that the IIHS only evaluated these vehicles in two of the six categories that it uses to assess safety. The Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E will need to be evaluated in the other categories before a complete picture of their safety can be formed.

It’s also worth considering that the IIHS crash tests are just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to evaluating vehicle safety. Other organizations, such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), also conduct crash tests and provide safety ratings for vehicles. It’s important to consider the results of multiple tests and sources when evaluating a vehicle’s safety.

In conclusion, the recent IIHS crash test results suggest that the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E are both safe vehicles. However, it’s important to keep in mind that these vehicles were only evaluated in two of the six categories that the IIHS uses to assess safety. As electric vehicles continue to gain popularity, it’s likely that we’ll see more comprehensive safety evaluations in the coming years. For now, it’s clear that the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E are both contenders when it comes to safety in the electric vehicle market.