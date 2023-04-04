The last of Us bugs and quality problems on PC

The Last of Us Part I, a critically acclaimed game that was released in 2013, was recently ported to PC, and unfortunately, it has been plagued by bugs and quality issues. The game’s developer, Naughty Dog, has acknowledged these problems and is working to address them. In this article, we will discuss the various issues that players have been experiencing and what Naughty Dog is doing to fix them.

The Issues with The Last of Us on PC

Players have reported various issues with the PC port of The Last of Us. One of the most common complaints is the game’s performance. Many players have noted that the game runs poorly on even high-end PCs, with frequent stutters and freezes. The game also suffers from graphical glitches, including texture pop-in and rendering issues.

Another issue that players have reported is related to the game’s controls. Some players have noted that the game’s controls feel clunky and unresponsive, which can be frustrating during combat sequences.

Lastly, the game’s audio has also been a source of frustration for some players. The game’s sound effects and music can sometimes cut out or glitch, which can be jarring and take players out of the experience.

What is Naughty Dog Doing to Address These Issues?

Naughty Dog has acknowledged the quality issues with The Last of Us on PC and has promised to address them. In a statement released on their website, the developer stated that they are working on a patch that will address the game’s performance issues, graphical glitches, and audio problems. The patch is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

In addition to the upcoming patch, Naughty Dog has also released a list of known issues with the game and provided workarounds for some of them. For example, they recommend that players who are experiencing audio issues try changing their audio settings in the game’s options menu.

Naughty Dog has also been working with AMD and Nvidia to optimize the game’s performance on their graphics cards. They have released new drivers that are specifically designed to improve The Last of Us’ performance on these cards.

Conclusion

The Last of Us Part I is an incredible game, and it’s a shame that the PC port has been plagued by bugs and quality issues. However, Naughty Dog has acknowledged these problems and is working to address them. Their upcoming patch and collaboration with AMD and Nvidia should go a long way towards improving the game’s performance on PC.

In the meantime, players who are experiencing issues with the game can consult Naughty Dog’s list of known issues and workarounds. With any luck, The Last of Us on PC will soon be the incredible experience that it deserves to be.