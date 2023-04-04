Jeep Wrangler recall: Everything you need to know

Jeep has issued a recall for certain models of the Wrangler due to a potential fuel leak that could lead to a fire hazard. The recall affects approximately 33,000 vehicles in the United States, with another 2,600 in Canada and Mexico. In this article, we will provide you with everything you need to know about the Jeep Wrangler recall, including the affected models, the cause of the recall, and what you should do if your vehicle is included in the recall.

Affected Models

The recall affects certain 2022 and 2023 model-year Jeep Wrangler vehicles equipped with a 2.0-litre engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Specifically, the recall affects Jeep Wrangler Sport, Sport S, Sahara, Rubicon, and 4xe models manufactured between June 23, 2021, and January 17, 2022. If you own one of these vehicles, you should contact your local Jeep dealer to schedule a repair appointment.

Cause of the Recall

The recall was issued due to a potential fuel leak that could result from a damaged fuel rail crossover tube. The fuel rail crossover tube connects the fuel rails in the engine and is responsible for distributing fuel to the fuel injectors. If the tube is damaged, it could cause fuel to leak, which could lead to a fire hazard. Jeep became aware of the issue through a quality control process and is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the recall.

What You Should Do

If your vehicle is affected by the recall, you should contact your local Jeep dealer as soon as possible to schedule a repair appointment. The repair will be performed free of charge and will involve inspecting the fuel rail crossover tube and replacing it if necessary. The repair should take approximately two hours to complete, but the exact time may vary depending on the dealer’s schedule.

In the meantime, if you notice any signs of a fuel leak, such as a strong odor of gasoline or visible fuel on the ground beneath your vehicle, you should immediately stop driving the vehicle and contact your local Jeep dealer. It is important to take the recall seriously and have your vehicle repaired as soon as possible to prevent any potential safety issues.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you own a 2022 or 2023 Jeep Wrangler with a 2.0-liter engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, it is important to check whether your vehicle is affected by the recall. The recall affects approximately 33,000 vehicles in the United States, with another 2,600 in Canada and Mexico. The cause of the recall is a potential fuel leak that could lead to a fire hazard. If your vehicle is affected, you should contact your local Jeep dealer to schedule a repair appointment. The repair will be performed free of charge and should take approximately two hours to complete.