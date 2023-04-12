Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Adds Bing Chat AI Integration on Android

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard, the popular virtual keyboard app for Android, has received a new feature that integrates Bing Chat into its interface. This means that users can access Bing Chat directly from the keyboard app and get relevant information without having to switch to a separate app or browser tab.

Bing Chat is an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that can provide users with answers to a wide range of queries, such as weather updates, news headlines, flight information, and more. With the new integration, users can simply tap on the Bing icon within the SwiftKey Keyboard app to start a chat with the AI-powered assistant.

According to Microsoft, the integration is aimed at making it easier for users to access information and complete tasks on their mobile devices. “With this integration, you can have a conversation with Bing, and SwiftKey will autocomplete your queries or help you find what you’re looking for, without you having to leave your conversation,” the company said in a statement.

The Bing Chat integration is available in the latest version of the SwiftKey Keyboard app, which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. To use the feature, users need to enable Bing Chat in the SwiftKey settings menu.

The SwiftKey Keyboard app has been downloaded over 500 million times on the Google Play Store and is widely regarded as one of the best virtual keyboard apps for Android devices. The app offers a range of features, including swipe typing, voice typing, emoji predictions, and more.

The addition of Bing Chat integration is expected to further enhance the app’s functionality and appeal to users who are looking for a seamless way to access information on their mobile devices. With Bing Chat, users can get answers to their queries in real-time, without having to open a separate app or browser tab.

In addition to the Bing Chat integration, Microsoft has also added new themes to the SwiftKey Keyboard app, allowing users to customize the app’s look and feel. The new themes are available for free and can be downloaded from the SwiftKey Theme Store.

Overall, the new Bing Chat integration and themes are a welcome addition to the SwiftKey Keyboard app, and are likely to attract more users to the platform. With its range of features and intuitive interface, the app is well-positioned to compete with other virtual keyboard apps on the market.

In conclusion, the Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard app’s integration with Bing Chat is a significant update that enhances the app’s functionality and usability. The feature allows users to access relevant information and complete tasks without having to switch between apps, making it a convenient option for users who are always on-the-go. The new themes also offer a way for users to personalize their experience with the app, further enhancing its appeal. With over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, the SwiftKey Keyboard app is one of the most popular virtual keyboard apps for Android devices, and the addition of Bing Chat integration is expected to further cement its position in the market.