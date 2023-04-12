Battle of the Mid-Range 5G Phones: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro

The smartphone market is flooded with options, making it challenging for consumers to choose the perfect device that fits their needs and budget. Two popular brands, OnePlus and Realme, have recently released their mid-range smartphones, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the Realme 10 Pro, respectively, aiming to capture the attention of budget-conscious consumers. In this article, we will compare the price and specifications of these two smartphones to help you make an informed decision.

Design and Display

Starting with the design, both the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the Realme 10 Pro offer sleek and modern looks. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a slim profile with a glass back and a plastic frame, while the Realme 10 Pro boasts a glossy glass back with a plastic frame. Both smartphones come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and secure unlocking.

In terms of display, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G sports a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and an immersive visual experience. On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro features a slightly larger 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a higher 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother animations and better gaming performance.

Performance and Software

When it comes to performance, both the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the Realme 10 Pro are powered by capable processors. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, while the Realme 10 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset. Both processors offer smooth multitasking and efficient performance for day-to-day tasks.

In terms of storage, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with two storage options – 128GB and 256GB, both paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro offers three storage options – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. Both smartphones run on the latest Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Realme UI 2.0 for the Realme 10 Pro, offering a clean and smooth user interface.

Camera Capabilities

The camera capabilities of a smartphone are crucial for many consumers, and both the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the Realme 10 Pro offer impressive camera setups. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also offers a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also offers a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. Both smartphones come with various camera features such as Night Mode, Pro Mode, and AI enhancements to enhance your photography skills.

Price and Availability

Price is a significant factor for many consumers when choosing a smartphone, and both the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the Realme 10 Pro offer competitive pricing in the mid-range segment. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is priced at around $300 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at around $350.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro starts at around $250 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher variants with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage are priced at around $300 to $350, depending on the configuration.

In conclusion, both the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the Realme 10 Pro offer compelling features and specifications in the mid-range smartphone segment. They both come with sleek designs, vibrant displays, powerful processors, ample storage options, impressive camera capabilities, and decent battery life.