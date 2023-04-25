Fisher Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Linked to Infant Deaths Still Being Sold Online Despite Recall

In 2019, Fisher-Price recalled its popular Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after it was linked to over 70 infant deaths. However, despite the recall, these dangerous sleepers are still being sold on social media platforms like Facebook Marketplace. This alarming situation has sparked concerns among parents, regulators, and safety advocates, who are calling for stricter enforcement and penalties for those who continue to sell the recalled products.

In addition to stricter enforcement and penalties, there is also a need for greater awareness and education among parents and caregivers about the dangers of recalled products. Many people may be unaware of the recall or may not know how to check if a product they purchased has been recalled.

According to reports, dozens of sellers are still advertising and selling the recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleepers on Facebook Marketplace, sometimes at inflated prices. Some sellers are even using deceptive tactics to evade detection by changing the product name or description. This has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of recall efforts and the responsibility of online marketplaces to ensure the safety of their users.

The Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper was recalled in April 2019 after it was linked to 73 infant deaths due to suffocation or asphyxiation. The recall was issued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which cited concerns over the design of the sleeper and the lack of safety warnings. Fisher-Price also issued a warning to consumers to immediately stop using the product and offered a full refund.

Despite these efforts, many recalled sleepers are still being sold online, posing a serious risk to infants and toddlers. The CPSC has warned consumers not to use the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and has urged online marketplaces to remove any listings of the recalled product. However, the agency’s limited resources and the sheer volume of online sales have made it difficult to track down and remove all the listings.

The situation has sparked a public outcry and calls for stricter enforcement and penalties for those who continue to sell the recalled sleepers. Safety advocates and parents’ groups are urging online marketplaces to take a more proactive approach to monitor and remove dangerous products, including recalled items. They are also calling for stiffer penalties and fines for those who knowingly sell dangerous products.

Online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their users, and they must do more to prevent the sale of dangerous products like the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper. This includes investing in better detection tools, improving their reporting system, and cooperating with regulatory agencies to enforce recalls and product safety standards.

In conclusion, the continued sale of the recalled Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers on social media platforms is a serious concern that must be addressed. Parents and caregivers must be vigilant when buying baby products online and should avoid purchasing any products that have been recalled. Online marketplaces must also take their responsibility seriously and do everything they can to prevent the sale of dangerous and recalled products. The safety of infants and toddlers should always be a top priority.