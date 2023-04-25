Guide to Get the Recall Glove in Slap Battles and Earn the Repressed Memories Badge

What is Slap Battles?

Slap Battles is a popular game in Roblox where players engage in virtual slap fights. The objective is to inflict maximum damage on the opponent through a slap. The game has gained massive popularity over the years, and many players compete in tournaments to become the ultimate slap champion.

The Importance of Gloves in Slap Battles

Gloves play a crucial role in Slap Battles. They protect the hands from getting injured during the fight and can also enhance the power of the slap. There are various types of gloves available in the game, and each has its unique benefits and drawbacks.

The Recall Glove

The Recall Glove is one of the rarest gloves in Slap Battles. It has a recall ability that allows players to call back their missed slaps, making it a valuable asset in the game. The glove also has a high critical hit chance, which can inflict significant damage on the opponent.

How to Get the Recall Glove in Slap Battles

Getting the Recall Glove in Slap Battles is not an easy feat. The glove can only be obtained through a limited-time event or by purchasing it from other players. The best way to increase your chances of getting the glove is by participating in events and completing challenges.

Tier List for Slap Battle Gloves

The gloves in Slap Battles are divided into tiers, based on their rarity and effectiveness. The Recall Glove is a tier S glove, which means it is one of the most potent gloves in the game. Other top-tier gloves include the Monkey Paw, which increases the chances of critical hits, and the Fist of Fury, which has a high damage output.

Tips and Tricks to Win Slap Battles

Winning Slap Battles requires skill, strategy, and a bit of luck. Here are some tips and tricks to help you improve your game:

Practice your timing: Timing is everything in Slap Battles. You need to master the timing of your slaps to inflict maximum damage on your opponent.

Use your gloves wisely: Each glove has its unique benefits and drawbacks. Make sure you choose the right glove for the situation to gain an advantage over your opponent.

Focus on your opponent: Keep an eye on your opponent’s movements and reactions to predict their next move. This will give you an advantage in the game.

Getting the Recall Glove in Slap Battles is a challenging task, but it is worth the effort. The glove can help you win matches and earn the Repressed Memories Badge. Use the tips and tricks mentioned above to improve your game and increase your chances of getting the Recall Glove. Remember, winning Slap Battles requires patience, practice, and a bit of luck.