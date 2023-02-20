$XRP Ripple: UAE Expansion excites Cryptocurrency bulls, Price Target

With $XRP priced at a solid $0.40 USD (4.17% up), the latest expansion into UAE comes as a welcome news for the bulls.

The latest to partner up with Ripple is Joyalukkas Exchange, located in Dubai. Joyalukkas Exchange descsribes Ripple as “the leader in blockchain and crypto solutions for enterprises.” Joyalukkas is a company involved in jewelry trading and offers a diverse range of remittance solutions. With a goal to be one of the best forex service providers, Joyalukkas has partnered up with Ripple to optimize their business operations.

With Ripple On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) technology, Joyalukkas believes they can scale up their cross-border payment solutions viz. payments, settlements, liquidity access. As posted by Punnoose Mathew on LinkedIn, the company plans to collaborate with Ripple.

It was a pleasure to meet Mark Johnson , William Cooley, and Nick Taplin of Ripple, the market leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions. It was a great discussion on how Ripple could be a great enabler for money transfer entities to scale up for affordable cross-border payments, instant settlement, and continuous liquidity access with their On-Demand Liquidity using the XRP platform. We are excited to collaborate with you. Punnoose Mathew

Joyalukkas is partnered up with various businesses who are currently collaborating with Ripple, including but not limited to, Axis Bank, Transfast, State Bank of India and Federal Bank.

What is the next price target for Ripple $XRP

With an ever increasing number of partners, Ripple has cemented itself as the go-to solution for enterprise cryptocurrency solutions. We see Ripple leading the decade, not so far behind Bitcoin, and maintaining its position as top 3 cryptocurrencies alongside Ethereum, perhaps leading the race in cross-border payment solutions.

The price could very well hit the target of $0.60 USD to $0.65 USD in the next few months, likely by July. As the negative news is dying down, the cryptocurrency bulls will move on to $XRP sooner than later in order to cash in on the buzz.