Snapchat Faces Backlash Over My AI Feature, Calls Grow for Its Removal

Snapchat, the popular social media platform, is facing a wave of backlash from users over its new My AI feature. The feature, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create personalized emojis, has been met with widespread criticism from users, who have flooded the App Store and Google Play with negative reviews. As a result, calls are growing for Snapchat to remove the feature entirely.

What is My AI?

My AI is a new feature on Snapchat that uses artificial intelligence to create personalized emojis. The feature scans a user’s face and creates an animated emoji based on their facial features. Users can then use these emojis in chats and stories.

Snapchat launched the feature earlier this month as part of its ongoing efforts to integrate AI technology into its platform. The company has been investing heavily in AI in recent years, and My AI is the latest example of its efforts to use the technology to enhance the user experience.

What’s the Problem?

While Snapchat may have had good intentions with My AI, the feature has been met with a barrage of criticism from users. Many have complained that the feature is invasive and creepy, and that it takes away from the core functionality of the app. Others have criticized the quality of the emojis, which they say are poorly made and not very accurate.

The backlash has been so severe that Snapchat has seen a spike in one-star reviews on both the App Store and Google Play. Many of these reviews call for the removal of the feature, and some even suggest that users will stop using the app altogether if it isn’t removed.

Why are users so upset?

There are a few reasons why users are upset about My AI. For one, some users feel that the feature is invasive and creepy, as it requires the app to scan their face in order to create the personalized emojis. Some users have also raised concerns about the privacy implications of the feature, as it’s not entirely clear what Snapchat is doing with the facial data it collects.

Others have criticized the quality of the emojis themselves. Many users have reported that the emojis don’t look anything like them, and that they’re not very useful or practical. Some users have even suggested that the feature is just a gimmick, and that it doesn’t add anything of value to the app.

What’s Next for Snapchat?

As the backlash continues to grow, it’s unclear what Snapchat will do next. The company has not yet responded to the criticism, and it’s not clear whether it plans to remove the My AI feature or make any changes to it. Some users have suggested that Snapchat should simply give users the option to opt out of the feature if they don’t want to use it, while others have called for it to be removed entirely.

One thing is clear: Snapchat will need to listen to its users if it wants to maintain their trust and loyalty. As the company continues to invest in AI and other advanced technologies, it will need to be mindful of user privacy and make sure that its features are actually useful and practical.

In the end, the success of My AI will depend on whether Snapchat can address the concerns of its users and make the feature a valuable addition to the app. If not, the company may need to rethink its strategy and focus on other areas where it can provide more value to its users.