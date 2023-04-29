Apple’s “MR Headset” to Feature Magnetically Attached Tethered Battery for Extended Use

Apple’s long-rumored “MR headset” is expected to hit the market in 2022 or 2023, and recent leaks suggest that the device will feature a unique tethered battery design. According to sources familiar with the matter, the headset will have a magnetically attached battery pack that can be tethered to the device to provide extended use.

What is the “MR Headset”?

The “MR headset” has been a topic of speculation in the tech world for several years, with reports suggesting that Apple is developing a mixed reality (MR) device that combines elements of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). While the exact details of the device remain shrouded in secrecy, industry analysts predict that it will be a premium product aimed at professionals and serious gamers.

Leaked Details about the Tethered Battery Design

Recent leaks about the “MR headset” suggest that it will have a tethered battery pack that attaches magnetically to the device. This battery pack is expected to be significantly larger than the batteries found in typical VR or AR headsets, which tend to be small and lightweight to reduce the strain on the wearer’s neck.

According to sources, the tethered battery design will allow users to wear the headset for longer periods without needing to stop and recharge the device. The battery pack can be easily detached and reattached to the headset using magnets, making it a convenient solution for users who want to extend the battery life of their device.

Benefits of the Tethered Battery Design

The tethered battery design is a departure from the norm for VR and AR headsets, which typically rely on built-in batteries that provide limited use time. The magnetically attached battery pack offers several benefits over this traditional design, including:

Extended Use: With a larger battery pack attached, users can wear the headset for longer periods without needing to take a break to recharge the device.

Convenience: The magnetically attached battery pack is easy to attach and detach, making it a convenient solution for users who need to extend their device’s battery life.

Improved Comfort: Because the battery pack is tethered to the headset, it can be positioned in a way that reduces the strain on the wearer’s neck and head.

Future of the “MR Headset”

While the exact details of the “MR headset” remain unknown, the leaks about the tethered battery design offer a glimpse into what consumers can expect from the device. The combination of VR and AR technology, along with the innovative battery design, suggests that the “MR headset” will be a premium product aimed at professionals and serious gamers.

As with all Apple products, the “MR headset” is expected to offer a seamless and intuitive user experience, with a focus on design and functionality. With the tethered battery design, users can expect to enjoy extended use time without sacrificing comfort or convenience.