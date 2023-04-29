Charge MyHyundai Now Offers Access to 500,000 European Charging Stations

Hyundai is taking a major step forward in making electric vehicle (EV) charging more accessible for drivers in Europe with the launch of the Charge MyHyundai service. The automaker recently announced that it has partnered with several leading charging network operators to offer its customers access to over 500,000 charging stations across the continent.

This move comes at a critical time as Europe is increasingly embracing electric mobility and countries across the region are rolling out ambitious plans to transition away from fossil fuels. The availability of reliable and convenient charging infrastructure is key to making this transition successful and encouraging more people to make the switch to electric cars.

Hyundai’s partnership with multiple charging network operators means that drivers can access a wide range of charging options, including both fast and standard charging, from a single account. The Charge MyHyundai service is integrated into the automaker’s BlueLink connected car system, which enables drivers to locate and navigate to charging stations, monitor charging progress, and pay for charging sessions through the car’s infotainment system or smartphone app.

Why Access to Charging Stations is Critical for EV Adoption

One of the biggest barriers to widespread EV adoption is range anxiety – the fear of running out of battery charge before reaching your destination. While EV range has improved significantly in recent years, the availability and accessibility of charging infrastructure remains a key concern for many drivers.

In order to alleviate range anxiety and encourage more people to switch to EVs, it’s essential to ensure that charging infrastructure is widely available and easy to use. This means not only installing more charging stations in public places and along highways, but also making it simple for drivers to locate and use those stations.

Hyundai’s Commitment to Sustainable Mobility

Hyundai’s investment in charging infrastructure is part of its broader commitment to sustainable mobility. The automaker has set ambitious goals to reduce its carbon footprint and to become a leader in the transition to electric mobility.

In addition to offering a comprehensive charging network for its customers, Hyundai has also been working on developing new EV models and technologies. The company recently unveiled its Ioniq 5 electric crossover, which boasts a range of up to 480 kilometers and features advanced charging technology that can add up to 100 kilometers of range in just five minutes.

Hyundai has also been investing in battery technology and has announced plans to build a new battery factory in Europe to support the growing demand for EVs in the region. By expanding its investment in charging infrastructure and electric vehicle technology, Hyundai is positioning itself as a key player in the transition to a more sustainable mobility future.

Conclusion

Hyundai’s new Charge MyHyundai service represents a major step forward in making electric vehicle charging more accessible and convenient for drivers in Europe. By offering access to over 500,000 charging stations through a single account, Hyundai is helping to alleviate range anxiety and make it easier for drivers to switch to electric cars.