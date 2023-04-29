Australians Lost More Than $3Bn to Scammers in 2022; Here Are 5 Emerging Scams to Look Out For

According to a new report released by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Australians lost more than $3 billion to scammers in 2022. This is a significant increase from the $2.1 billion lost in 2021, and the highest ever recorded loss in the history of the country. The report highlights the need for Australians to be vigilant and stay informed about the various types of scams that are out there.

The ACCC report reveals that scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated and are using new tactics to trick people into parting with their money. One of the emerging scams is the “buy now, pay later” scam, where scammers create fake websites that offer products with attractive payment plans. Once a customer provides their payment details, the scammers steal their money and disappear.

Another emerging scam is the “crypto investment” scam, where scammers use social media and other online platforms to promote fake cryptocurrency investment opportunities. The scammers promise high returns on investment, but once the victims transfer their money, they disappear with the funds.

The ACCC report also highlights the “remote access” scam, where scammers pretend to be from a reputable company and trick victims into giving them remote access to their computer. Once they have access, the scammers steal personal information and demand payment to release control of the computer.

The “romance” scam is another emerging threat, where scammers use dating apps and websites to build relationships with victims and gain their trust. Once they have gained their trust, they trick the victims into sending them money.

The final emerging scam is the “fake charity” scam, where scammers set up fake charities and solicit donations from unsuspecting Australians. The scammers use emotional appeals to get people to donate money, but the donations end up in the hands of the scammers.

The ACCC is urging Australians to be vigilant and stay informed about these emerging scams. They recommend that people verify the legitimacy of any company or individual before providing personal or financial information, and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. In conclusion, the increasing sophistication of scammers and the rising losses to Australians highlights the need for greater awareness and vigilance. By staying informed and being cautious, Australians can protect themselves from falling victim to these scams and avoid losing their hard-earned money.