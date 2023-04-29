Harley-Davidson Announces Development of New 400cc Motorcycle: Pictures Revealed in India

Harley-Davidson, the legendary American motorcycle manufacturer, has announced the development of a new 400cc motorcycle. The company released pictures of the new model, which were taken in India where the motorcycle is being developed. The announcement has generated a great deal of excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts, as it is the first time Harley-Davidson has entered the 400cc segment of the market.

The new motorcycle is expected to be aimed at younger riders and will be positioned as an entry-level model. The 400cc engine will make it more accessible and affordable for riders who are just starting out or those who are looking for a smaller motorcycle for commuting or urban riding.

According to Harley-Davidson, the new motorcycle is being developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, a leading Indian motorcycle manufacturer. The partnership is part of Harley-Davidson’s strategy to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and tap into the growing demand for smaller motorcycles.

The pictures released by Harley-Davidson show a sleek and modern motorcycle with a minimalist design. The motorcycle has a black and silver color scheme and features a single-seat design with a small tail section. The instrument panel is digital and displays all the essential information for the rider.

In a statement, Harley-Davidson’s Senior Vice President for Global Product Development said, “This is an exciting time for Harley-Davidson as we continue to innovate and expand our product portfolio. The new 400cc motorcycle is an important step for us as we look to attract younger riders and expand our presence in emerging markets.”

The new motorcycle is expected to be launched in India first, with plans to expand to other markets in the region. There is no word yet on pricing or availability, but it is expected to be priced competitively to appeal to younger riders.

The announcement of the new 400cc motorcycle is part of Harley-Davidson’s broader strategy to reposition itself and reach new audiences. The company has been facing challenges in recent years, with declining sales and an aging customer base. Harley-Davidson is hoping that the new motorcycle will help it tap into new markets and attract younger riders who may not have considered a Harley-Davidson before.

Overall, the announcement of the new 400cc Harley-Davidson motorcycle has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation among motorcycle enthusiasts. With its sleek design and affordable price point, the new motorcycle could help Harley-Davidson reach new audiences and expand its presence in emerging markets.