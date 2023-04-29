Nokia G11 Plus to Receive Android 13 Update

Nokia G11 Plus owners can look forward to the latest Android 13 update, as HMD Global has announced that the device will receive the new operating system in the coming months.

The Nokia G11 Plus was released in March 2021 with Android 11 out of the box. With this new announcement, the phone will be receiving at least two major updates, which is a great sign for users who want to keep their devices up-to-date.

The Android 13 update will bring a host of new features and improvements to the Nokia G11 Plus, including enhanced privacy controls, improved notification management, and updated security protocols. Additionally, Android 13 is expected to offer improved performance and battery life, which will make the Nokia G11 Plus an even more reliable and efficient device.

The update is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to HMD Global. However, the exact release date may vary depending on region and carrier.

In addition to the Android 13 update, HMD Global has also committed to providing three years of security updates for the Nokia G11 Plus, which means that users can expect to receive regular security patches and bug fixes until at least March 2024.

The Nokia G11 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, which provides long-lasting battery life.

Overall, the Nokia G11 Plus is a solid mid-range smartphone that offers good value for money. With the promise of at least two major updates and three years of security updates, it’s a device that’s worth considering for those looking for a reliable and up-to-date smartphone.

In conclusion, the announcement of the Android 13 update for the Nokia G11 Plus is great news for users who are looking to keep their devices up-to-date with the latest operating system. With a host of new features and improvements, the Nokia G11 Plus is set to become an even more reliable and efficient device.