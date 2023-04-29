Beats Studio Buds Listed on Amazon; Pricing and Launch Confirmed

Beats Studio Buds, the latest wireless earbuds from the Apple-owned brand, have been listed on Amazon, confirming their pricing and launch details. The new earbuds were first teased in a tweet by LeBron James in May 2021 and were officially announced by Beats in June.

The Beats Studio Buds are priced at $149.99 and will be available in three colors: black, red, and white. They come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and one-touch pairing with both iOS and Android devices.

According to the Amazon listing, the Beats Studio Buds will be released on June 24, 2021. However, interested buyers can pre-order them now on Amazon and the Beats website.

The Beats Studio Buds are a direct competitor to the Apple AirPods Pro, which are priced at $249. The Studio Buds are $100 cheaper and offer many of the same features as the AirPods Pro, such as active noise cancellation and transparency mode. However, unlike the AirPods Pro, the Studio Buds have a more compact design that does not feature a stem.

The Studio Buds are also a departure from Beats’ previous earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro, which were aimed at athletes and had an over-ear hook design. The Studio Buds are designed to be more discreet and suitable for everyday use.

The Beats Studio Buds are also compatible with the “Find My” app, which allows users to locate lost or misplaced earbuds using Apple’s network of devices. This feature is not available on the AirPods Pro.

Beats, which was acquired by Apple in 2014, has been releasing a steady stream of new products over the past few years. In addition to the Studio Buds, the brand recently released the Beats Flex, a budget-friendly pair of wireless earbuds priced at $49.99.

The Beats Studio Buds are expected to be a popular option among consumers looking for high-quality wireless earbuds at a more affordable price point. With their sleek design, advanced features, and competitive pricing, the Studio Buds are poised to give the AirPods Pro a run for their money.

In conclusion, the Beats Studio Buds are set to launch on June 24, 2021, with pre-orders available now. With their attractive price point and advanced features, the Studio Buds are likely to be a top contender in the wireless earbud market.