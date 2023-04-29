Twitter brings back blue ticks for verified accounts with over 1 million followers

Twitter, one of the most popular social media platforms, has reinstated its verification program and has started awarding the coveted blue ticks to verified accounts with over 1 million followers. This move comes after the company paused its verification program in 2017, amid criticism that the blue ticks were seen as endorsements rather than indicators of verified identity. In this article, we’ll explore the recent developments in Twitter’s verification program, the benefits and challenges of being verified, and the impact of these changes on the Twitter community.

Background of Twitter’s verification program

Twitter launched its verification program in 2009 to help users identify authentic accounts of public figures and organizations. The blue tick mark next to a username indicated that the account was verified by Twitter and the account holder’s identity had been confirmed. However, the program was suspended in 2017 after criticism that the blue ticks were seen as endorsements rather than indicators of verified identity. Twitter announced in 2021 that it would relaunch its verification program with new guidelines and criteria for verification.

Twitter’s new verification guidelines

Under the new guidelines, Twitter has introduced new categories of accounts that are eligible for verification, including government officials, companies, brands, nonprofits, journalists, and activists. The criteria for verification include providing proof of identity, having a complete profile, and being active on the platform. Accounts with over 1 million followers are automatically eligible for verification, provided they meet the other criteria. The verification process is not automatic and requires users to apply for verification through the Twitter app.

Benefits and challenges of being verified

Being verified on Twitter has several benefits, including increased credibility, visibility, and trust among followers. Verified accounts are more likely to be recommended by Twitter’s algorithm and appear at the top of search results. Verification also helps to prevent impersonation and identity theft on the platform. However, being verified also comes with its challenges, including the pressure to maintain a high level of engagement and content quality. Verified accounts are held to higher standards of conduct and are subject to scrutiny by both users and the platform.

Impact on the Twitter community

The reintroduction of Twitter’s verification program has been met with mixed reactions from the Twitter community. Some users have welcomed the move, seeing it as a way to distinguish authentic accounts from fake ones and reduce the spread of misinformation on the platform. Others have criticized Twitter for giving preferential treatment to accounts with over 1 million followers, arguing that verification should be based on merit rather than popularity. Some have also expressed concern that the verification process may be biased or open to abuse.

Hence, Twitter’s reinstatement of its verification program and the introduction of new guidelines and criteria for verification marks a significant change for the platform. While being verified on Twitter has its benefits, it also comes with its challenges and responsibilities. As the Twitter community adjusts to these changes, it remains to be seen how they will affect the platform’s overall credibility, visibility, and trustworthiness.