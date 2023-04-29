OnePlus Nord 2 Finally Receives Stable OxygenOS 13 Update – What You Need to Know

OnePlus Nord 2 users have been eagerly waiting for the OxygenOS 13 update for quite some time now, and it looks like their wait is finally over. According to a recent announcement by OnePlus, the OxygenOS 13 update has been released for the OnePlus Nord 2, bringing a host of new features and improvements to the device. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what the OxygenOS 13 update brings to the OnePlus Nord 2 and what you need to know before you update your device.

Improved System Performance and Battery Life

One of the biggest highlights of the OxygenOS 13 update is improved system performance and battery life. OnePlus claims that the new update optimizes the device’s power consumption and improves battery life by up to 10%. Additionally, the update also brings improved system stability and faster app launch speeds, which should result in a smoother overall experience.

New AOD Styles and Customizations

Another exciting feature of the OxygenOS 13 update is the addition of new Always-On Display (AOD) styles and customizations. With the new update, users can now choose from a range of AOD styles, including Bitmoji, Canvas, and Insight. Additionally, users can also customize the AOD by adding their own photos and text to create a unique look for their device.

Enhanced Camera Functionality

The OxygenOS 13 update also brings several enhancements to the camera functionality of the OnePlus Nord 2. One of the key improvements is the addition of Nightscape Ultra, which allows users to take even better low-light photos with improved clarity and detail. The update also brings improved AI Scene Recognition, which can now recognize up to 22 different scenes and adjust the camera settings accordingly.

New Features and Improvements

In addition to the above features, the OxygenOS 13 update also brings several other new features and improvements to the OnePlus Nord 2. Some of the notable additions include the ability to automatically delete OTP messages after 24 hours, the option to hide the status bar in specific apps, and improved system-wide dark mode.

How to Update Your OnePlus Nord 2 to OxygenOS 13

If you’re a OnePlus Nord 2 user and want to update your device to OxygenOS 13, the process is quite simple. First, make sure your device is connected to a Wi-Fi network and has at least 50% battery life remaining. Then, go to Settings > System > System update and check for updates. If the OxygenOS 13 update is available for your device, simply download and install it.

The OxygenOS 13 update brings a range of new features and improvements to the OnePlus Nord 2, making it an exciting update for users of the device. With improved system performance and battery life, new AOD styles and customizations, enhanced camera functionality, and several other new features, the OxygenOS 13 update is definitely worth installing. So if you’re a OnePlus Nord 2 user, make sure to check for the update and enjoy all the new features it brings.