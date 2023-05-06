Subaru Announces Massive Recall of Impreza Vehicles and Forest River Travel Trailers

Subaru has announced a massive recall of Impreza vehicles due to a potential steering issue. The recall affects over 240,000 Imprezas manufactured between 2017 and 2023. In addition, Forest River is recalling nearly 18,000 travel trailers from the Columbus and Palomino brands due to a potential electrical issue.

The recall comes as a result of a possible issue with the Impreza’s electronic power steering unit, which may malfunction and cause a loss of power steering assist. This could result in difficulty turning the vehicle and potentially cause an accident. Subaru has stated that they are not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue at this time.

Subaru will be notifying affected customers by mail starting in June 2023. Authorized dealers will then inspect the electronic power steering unit and, if necessary, replace it free of charge. In the meantime, owners of affected vehicles can check if their vehicle is part of the recall by visiting the Subaru website or calling their customer service hotline.

Forest River’s recall affects certain 2022-2023 Columbus and Palomino travel trailers. The recall is due to a potential issue with the circuit breaker that could cause the trailer’s electrical system to fail, resulting in a loss of power to the trailer’s appliances and other electrical systems. Forest River will also be notifying affected customers by mail and authorized dealers will replace the circuit breaker free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin in June 2023. In the meantime, owners of affected trailers can check if their vehicle is part of the recall by visiting the Forest River website or calling their customer service hotline.

This recall comes as a reminder of the importance of promptly addressing potential safety issues in vehicles and travel trailers. Both Subaru and Forest River are urging affected customers to take their vehicles and trailers to authorized dealers as soon as possible to have the necessary repairs made.

It is worth noting that these recalls are not the first for either Subaru or Forest River. In recent years, both companies have issued recalls for various issues affecting their vehicles and trailers. However, these companies have taken responsibility for addressing these issues and ensuring the safety of their customers.

As always, customers are advised to stay informed about any recalls affecting their vehicles or trailers and to promptly address any potential safety issues. By doing so, we can all work together to ensure safer roads and travel experiences for everyone.