Gold Medal Flour Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

General Mills, the company that produces Gold Medal Flour, has issued a voluntary recall of their flour due to concerns about salmonella contamination. The recall was initiated after the company discovered that a sample of the flour tested positive for the bacteria during a routine inspection.

The affected product is the five-pound bag of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with a best-if-used-by date of September 6, 2023. The recalled product was distributed nationwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), salmonella is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Most people recover from the illness without treatment, but for some, the infection can be severe and even life-threatening. The CDC advises consumers to discard any recalled flour and to thoroughly wash any surfaces or utensils that may have come into contact with the product.

General Mills has stated that they have not received any reports of illness related to the recalled flour at this time. The company is encouraging customers who have purchased the affected product to contact their consumer hotline or visit their website for a full refund.

This is not the first time that General Mills has had to issue a recall due to concerns about salmonella contamination. In 2016, the company recalled several types of flour, including Gold Medal Flour, after an outbreak of salmonella was linked to their products. In that case, dozens of people were sickened, and several were hospitalized.

The recall serves as a reminder of the importance of food safety and the potential risks associated with consuming contaminated products. Consumers are encouraged to always follow proper food handling and preparation techniques, including washing hands and surfaces thoroughly, cooking foods to the appropriate temperature, and following any product recall notices.

In the event that a consumer becomes ill after consuming a recalled product, they are advised to seek medical attention and report their illness to their local health department.

Overall, the recall of Gold Medal Flour serves as a reminder of the importance of regular product testing and safety measures in the food industry. General Mills has taken swift action to address the issue and protect consumers, but it is up to individual consumers to remain vigilant and informed about potential risks associated with the food they consume.