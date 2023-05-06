90,000 Old BMWs Too Dangerous to Drive Due to Airbag Recall, Maker Says

BMW has recently announced that around 90,000 of its older cars are deemed too dangerous to drive due to a potentially lethal airbag defect that has yet to be fixed. The issue stems from the faulty Takata airbags, which have been responsible for 27 deaths worldwide and over 400 injuries. The recall has affected around 100 million cars globally, making it the largest automotive recall in history.

The affected BMW models include the 2006 3 Series, 5 Series, and X5 SUVs, and were produced between 2004 and 2006. According to BMW, these cars have a higher risk of experiencing a ruptured airbag inflator in the event of an accident, which can result in metal shrapnel flying towards drivers and passengers, potentially causing serious injuries or death.

The German automaker is urging owners of these vehicles to immediately stop driving them until the airbags can be replaced. BMW has also stated that it will be offering free towing for affected vehicles and free rental cars while repairs are being made. The company has been working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to try and locate all of the affected cars and get them off the road.

This announcement comes after a recent crash in Australia involving a 2006 BMW 3 Series, where the driver was killed due to a ruptured airbag inflator. BMW has said that it is not yet clear whether the Australian crash was directly related to the recall, but the company is taking a proactive approach to ensure the safety of its customers.

The recall has been ongoing since 2013, and BMW has already recalled over 1.4 million cars in the US alone. The company has been working to replace the airbags as quickly as possible, but due to the sheer number of cars involved, the process has been slow. The NHTSA has urged car owners to check whether their vehicles are affected by the recall and to take action immediately.

This recall has had a major impact on the automotive industry, with many automakers having to recall millions of cars worldwide. The issue has highlighted the need for better regulation of the industry and has led to changes in the way that recalls are handled.

In conclusion, the news that 90,000 older BMWs are deemed too dangerous to drive due to the faulty Takata airbag recall is concerning. BMW is taking a proactive approach to ensure the safety of its customers by urging them to immediately stop driving these vehicles until the airbags can be replaced. The recall is a reminder of the importance of vehicle safety and the need for better regulation of the automotive industry.