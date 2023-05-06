Windows 11 Gets Facebook Widget in Preview Build

Microsoft has released a new preview build of Windows 11, which includes a host of new features and improvements. One of the most significant additions in this build is the Facebook widget, which allows users to keep up with their social media feed from their desktop.

The Facebook widget is part of the new Widgets feature in Windows 11, which lets users customize their desktop with various information and tools. The Facebook widget shows the user’s Facebook feed, along with notifications, messages, and friend requests.

Users can resize the Facebook widget and move it around on their desktop, making it easier to keep an eye on their social media activity while working on other tasks. The widget can also be personalized with different themes and colors, so users can match it with their desktop theme.

To add the Facebook widget, users need to click on the Widgets icon in the taskbar and then select Facebook from the list of available widgets. They will then be prompted to sign in to their Facebook account and grant the necessary permissions.

While the Facebook widget is a handy addition to Windows 11, some users have raised concerns about privacy and security. Microsoft has stated that it takes user privacy seriously and that the widget only accesses the user’s public Facebook feed, not their private messages or other personal information.

The new preview build of Windows 11 also includes several other new features, including improvements to the Settings app, the ability to snap three windows side-by-side, and new options for virtual desktops. The build also includes bug fixes and performance improvements, making Windows 11 more stable and responsive.

Microsoft has yet to announce an official release date for Windows 11, but it is expected to launch later this year. The company has said that Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 users, but it will also be available for purchase as a standalone product.

In summary, the new preview build of Windows 11 brings the Facebook widget to the desktop, allowing users to keep up with their social media feed while working on other tasks. While there are privacy and security concerns, Microsoft has stated that the widget only accesses public Facebook feeds. The new build also includes several other new features and improvements, making Windows 11 more stable and responsive.