Rescue of a sphynx cat from cruelty; learn some less known facts about sphynx cats

Animal abuse is commonly defined as either purposeful conduct that causes injury to an animal or an inaction that causes harm to an animal. Dogfighting and animal torture are two examples of purposeful abuse. Failure to give water or shelter to a dog kept outside is one form of negligent animal mistreatment. It is critical to acknowledge that the existing legal definition of animal mistreatment is inconsistent.

One such case of animal abuse was reported in Cereso 3 prison in Ciudad Juárez. According to the report of New York Post, this was found during a drugs raid. This Gray Sphynx, who is believed to be 1 year old, was rescued by the authorities as they found that gang members had tattooed the cat. The criminals had tattooed numerous designs on the cat’s furless skin on both sides. “Made in Mexico,” read one tattoo. The unnamed cat was transferred into the custody of animal rescue workers in Juarez and placed up for adoption. The committee of local authorities will make the ultimate decision on the cat’s adoption during a ceremony on March 1st.

Cesar Rene Diaz, Ciudad Juárez’s ecology director told ABC news that, “The cat is very sociable and is in great shape, with no infections”. Moreover, the lawmakers have deemed this as act of cruelty and animal abuse.

Some facts on Sphynx cats

The lack of a fur coat is the most noticeable aspect of this eye-catching cat. Nevertheless, Sphynx cats vary in their degree of hairlessness, with some having a very fine ‘peach fuzz’ all over and others having only a tiny fuzz over the legs. The Sphynx cat’s bone structure and musculature are visible due to the absence of fur. They are robust cats, with graceful long lines, with slightly loose skin that causes wrinkles in certain spots. They have a wedge-shaped head with broad eyes and ears, long legs and tail, and neatly rounded paws.

They are also recognised for their sociable and cuddly demeanour. These cats are devoted companions and hence are frequently regarded to as more dog-like than cat-like. They are very bright, good at learning tricks, and like cuddling. Despite their lack of hair, they are a high-maintenance breed that requires extensive upkeep. Because they lack hair to absorb body oils, the sphynx cat’s skin must be cleansed on a regular basis. This is to maintain a good oil balance and avoid skin disorders. In addition, they also must be washed regularly to prevent oil spots on furniture.