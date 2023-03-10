Chris Rock Netflix live roundup

Chris Rock’s latest Netflix live special, “Selective outrage,” has generated a lot of buzz since its release on March 3, 2023. The comedian’s signature sharp wit and hilarious anecdotes have received mixed reactions, with some finding it funny and others calling it disrespectful. However, the special has also received positive reviews from many critics, who praise Rock’s ability to tackle sensitive topics with humour and intelligence.

One of the most talked-about moments of the special was Rock’s controversial joke about actor Will Smith’s recent Oscar win. The joke has caused a lot of controversy, with some viewers finding it disrespectful and others defending it as just another example of Rock’s trademark provocative humour. Rock himself has defended the joke, stating that he is a comedian whose job is to make people laugh, and that he doesn’t apologize for his material.

The comic started his show by saying, “I’m going to try to do a show tonight without offending nobody. I’m going to try my best, because you never know who might get triggered,” Rock said as he opened his set from Baltimore. “People always say words hurt … anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face”. This was a quick reference to will smith slapping him on stage at last years academy awards.

In the last ten minutes of the show the comedian joked, “You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith,” Rock said. “It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears. But I’m not a victim, baby. You’ll never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying … I took that hit like Pacquiao.”

Rock suggested Smith’s response to his Oscars joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was more about their relationship than him. “I love Will Smith, my whole life,” Rock said. “I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life … now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whooped.” Smith plays an enslaved man in the period drama, “Emancipation”. “How come you didn’t do nothing back that night?'” Rock said people have asked him. “Because I got parents. You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of White people.”

Despite the controversy, “Selective outrage” has also been praised for its fresh perspective on current events and social issues. Rock’s sharp commentary on politics, race, and relationships has resonated with many viewers, who appreciate his ability to tackle difficult subjects with both humour and sensitivity.

In addition to his Netflix special, Rock is also making headlines for his upcoming film projects. He will star in the crime thriller “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella. He is also set to direct and produce the upcoming comedy “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” in which he will also star.

Rock’s ability to balance comedy with social commentary has made him a beloved figure in the entertainment world. He has been a prominent figure in the comedy scene for over three decades, and has used his platform to bring attention to important issues. He has also been an advocate for social justice, and has been recognized for his work with various humanitarian awards.

Overall, Chris Rock’s Netflix live special has generated a lot of discussion and debate among audiences and critics alike. While some may find his material controversial, others appreciate his ability to bring a fresh perspective to important issues. Regardless of one’s opinion, it’s clear that Rock remains a significant figure in the entertainment world, with many eagerly anticipating his future projects.