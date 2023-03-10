Hyundai anti theft software update release info for Kia and Hyundai vehicles

Hyundai and Kia have announced that they are offering a free security software update for millions of their vehicles to combat the theft surge. The update is designed to prevent unauthorized access to the vehicles by using a new, more secure algorithm. This service campaign will include over 4 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the United States and Canada.

The announcement comes in response to a recent surge in car thefts across the country. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), car thefts rose by 9.2% in 2020, the largest annual increase in over a decade. Thieves are using sophisticated techniques to bypass traditional security measures, such as using electronic devices to hack into the car’s computer systems.

The software update will be available for download starting in April 2023. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail and will be able to download the update from Hyundai’s and Kia’s websites or visit their local dealerships to have the update installed.

The update is expected to take less than an hour to install and will not affect the performance or functionality of the vehicle in any way. The new algorithm is designed to prevent unauthorized access to the car’s computer systems and will make it much more difficult for thieves to steal the vehicle.

Hyundai and Kia have been working on this security update for some time. The company says that they have been testing the new algorithm for several months and that it has been shown to be highly effective in preventing unauthorized access to the vehicle’s computer systems.

In addition to the software update, Hyundai and Kia are also offering a free theft protection program for owners of affected vehicles. The program will provide owners with a complimentary tracking system that can be used to locate the vehicle if it is stolen. The tracking system is designed to work with law enforcement to quickly locate and recover the vehicle.

The new software update and theft protection program are part of Hyundai’s and Kia’s ongoing efforts to improve vehicle security and reduce the risk of theft. The company says that they are committed to providing their customers with the most secure vehicles possible and that they will continue to invest in new security technologies and features.

