One Piece on ice: what is it?

“One Piece” is one of the most popular and successful anime and manga franchises in the world, with millions of fans around the globe. And now, it’s getting a new form of expression: “One Piece on ice”. This new project was announced in early March 2023, and it has caused a stir among fans and non-fans alike. But what exactly is “One Piece on ice”? In this article, we will explore what we know so far about this exciting new venture.

The first thing to know about “One Piece on ice” is that it’s an ice skating show based on the “One Piece” manga and anime series. The show will feature professional figure skaters performing choreographed routines inspired by the characters, story, and world of “One Piece”. The show will include both solo and group performances, as well as special effects and music from the “One Piece” soundtrack.

The show is being produced by a Japanese company called Showworks, which has previously produced ice skating shows based on other popular anime and manga franchises such as “Naruto” and “Sailor Moon”. The company has teamed up with Toei Animation, the studio behind the “One Piece” anime series, to bring this project to life.

The “One Piece on ice” show is scheduled to premiere in Japan in August 2023, and it will run for four days in Tokyo and two days in Osaka. The show is expected to be a big draw for “One Piece” fans in Japan, who will get to see their favourite characters come to life on the ice. But what about fans outside of Japan? Will they have a chance to see the show?

Unfortunately, there is no information yet on whether “One Piece on ice” will be touring outside of Japan. The articles we’ve read only mention the shows in Tokyo and Osaka, so it’s unclear whether the show will be available in other countries or regions. However, given the popularity of “One Piece” around the world, it’s possible that Showworks and Toei Animation will consider taking the show on a global tour in the future.

Another question that comes to mind is how the characters and story of “One Piece” will be adapted for an ice skating show. The “One Piece” manga and anime are known for their epic battles, fantastical creatures, and larger-than-life characters. How will these elements be translated to the ice rink?

The show will feature iconic scenes from the manga and anime, such as the Battle of Marineford and the Straw Hat Pirates’ journey to the Grand Line. The characters will be portrayed by professional figure skaters, who will wear costumes and use props to bring the characters to life. The special effects, such as lighting and projections, will also be used to enhance the performance and create a truly immersive experience for the audience.

