Tim hortons app update roundup: User issues and more

Every day, millions of Canadians use the Tim Hortons app to order and pay for their favourite Tim’s food and drinks, earn and spend Tim’s Rewards points, and compete in thrilling events like as the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge. With that in mind, we’ve revamped the app’s appearance and feel, as well as making speed enhancements, to make it even simpler for you to access all of Tim’s material. Said the company website for the launch of the new app on the 27th of February 2023.

Moreover, the company website further provided the details of what the new update would include. The details includes:

"For You", here one find weekly offers and discover soon-to-be favourite Tim's products

"Order Again", a quicker way to pre-order ones most recent purchases

"Order" and "Rewards" so one can quickly and easily place their go-to Tim's order and stay on top of their Tim's Rewards points

"Offers," "Delivery," "Give", for gifting with Tim's and Tim Cards,

"Community", to connect you with charitable initiatives

"Payment Methods," "Restaurant Locator"

Contest tiles for games like "Tim's NHL® Hockey Challenge" or "Roll Up To Win."

Apart from these, other features in the update includes variety of navigation options to help one make their way back to the homepage, quickly scan for Tim’s Rewards, or discover what’s new and exciting at Tim’s.

“Canadians already appreciate the Tim Hortons app, but we wanted to improve it by providing a guest-centric digital experience,” says Markus Sturm, Tim Hortons’ Senior Vice President of Digital, Loyalty, and Consumer Products.

“We want the app to be a handy, everyday digital destination for Canadians – just like Tim’s restaurants are a destination for millions of customers every day. Thus, we approached the new app design in many of the same ways we approach restaurant design, even down to adopting the same colours you see at your local Tim Hortons.” Further said the website regarding the new update.

However, there seems to be some criticism regarding the new app with users, demanding the older back. Since the new one is slower and often closes down when the offers option is chosen tweeted a user.

Moreover Tim Hortons has also introduced new and major changes to the Tim’s reward program. Customers may earn points towards free food and beverages by using their Rewards card or the Rewards card App.

The Rewards Program will transition to a spend-based programme on Feb. 21, 2023, providing consumers “the chance to make every dollar count,” the firm stated in a “essential announcement” to card/app users on Thursday, Dec. 15. One will get 10 points for every $1 spent, in contrast to the existing program’s 10 points per purchase.

In addition, under the “new programme,” the minimum spend requirement will be decreased from 50 cents to 10 cents, and there will be additional Rewards options, according to Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons announced that registered Tim’s Rewards members can get double points on eligible purchases from February 21 to February 24, 2023, to commemorate the introduction of the new times Rewards Program.

Furthermore, Tim Hortons visitors throughout Canada may participate in the legendary Roll Up To Win campaign beginning today and running through April 2 for a chance to win vehicles, trips, gift cards, millions in coffee and food prizes, and, new this year, a daily $10,000 jackpot!



Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win starts TODAY and to celebrate, Tims is unveiling the Roll Up Capitals of Canada – with Miramichi, N.B. taking the top spot (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons guests can earn one Roll for every eligible item purchased at Tim Hortons, including select hot and cold beverages, breakfast items, and NEW this year, lunch and dinner options like Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls, by scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card. Customers who place a mobile order with the Tim Hortons app will also receive an additional bonus Roll! Guests must have at least one qualifying Roll Up To Win menu item in their basket when they finish their purchase to be eligible for the bonus roll.