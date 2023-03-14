Fortnite news roundup: Chapter 4 season 2, server down & more

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game, has just released Chapter 4 Season 2, and players are excited to dive into the new content. However, the game servers have experienced some issues, leaving players frustrated and unable to play. While the launch of Chapter 4 Season 2 was highly anticipated, many players were unable to access the game due to server issues. According to Gamespot, the game servers were down for several hours, leaving players unable to play the game. This issue caused frustration among players, with many taking to social media to voice their complaints.

The article suggests that server issues are not uncommon for the launch of a new season in Fortnite, as the influx of players can cause strain on the servers. However, Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, is typically quick to address server issues and get the game back up and running as soon as possible.

Moreover, apart from the server issues, there are several new updates and changes to the game. For starters the skins. In other Fortnite news, Kotaku reports that the game has recently added several new skins, including Cyberpunk 2077 skins and Attack on Titan skins. The Cyberpunk skins are based on the characters from the recently released game of the same name, while the Attack on Titan skins is based on characters from the popular anime series. These new skins offer players a chance to customize their characters and make them stand out from the crowd. The addition of new skins is a regular occurrence in Fortnite, with the game offering a vast selection of skins for players to choose from. The new skins include:

Renzo The Destroyer – “doomfluencer” skull guy skin

– “doomfluencer” skull guy skin Imani – cell-shaded Gen z skin

– cell-shaded Gen z skin Thunder – Lizard wearing a jacket skin

– Lizard wearing a jacket skin Mystica – cool demon skin

– cool demon skin Stray – not-Drift skin

– not-Drift skin Highwire – plucky rabbit-eared punk skin

– plucky rabbit-eared punk skin Mizuki – bad-ass empress skin

– bad-ass empress skin Eren Jaeger – Attack On Titan skin

In addition to the skins, the game is updated with some exciting new toys to enhance the gamer experience. These are:

Victory Crown Rogue – two-person motorcycle

– two-person motorcycle Nitro Drifter – four-person car with a handbrake

– four-person car with a handbrake Kinetic Blade – katana with a dash attack cooldown

– katana with a dash attack cooldown Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle – Mythic version earned for defeating Highcard boss

– Mythic version earned for defeating Highcard boss Havoc Pump Shotgun – Mythic version earned from keycard vaults Overclocked Pulse Rifle – mythic gun found from a “PIO rifting in”

– Mythic version earned from keycard vaults Overclocked Pulse Rifle – mythic gun found from a “PIO rifting in” Improved Slurp Juice – restores health and shields simultaneously and faster

To sum up, Chapter 4 Season 2 of Fortnite is now live, offering players a fresh new experience with new skins, weapons, and challenges. However, the launch of the new season was marred by server issues, leaving players unable to play the game. While this is frustrating for players, Epic Games is typically quick to address server issues and get the game back up and running.

In other Fortnite news, the game has added several new skins, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Attack on Titan skins. These new skins offer players a chance to customize their characters and make them stand out in the game. As always, Fortnite continues to evolve and offer players new content and experiences, keeping the game fresh and exciting for all its fans.