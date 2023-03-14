Sons of the forest update delivers much needed patch

Sons of the Forest, the highly anticipated survival-horror game, has received its first major update, much to the delight of fans. The update has been designed to address several issues and add new features and improvements to the game, thereby enhancing the overall player experience.

One of the most significant changes that the update brings to the game is the addition of a new hang glider and binoculars. The hang glider provides players with an exciting new way to explore the forest and discover hidden locations. The binoculars, on the other hand, allow players to scout out the area from a safe distance, helping them to avoid danger and plan their next move. In addition to the new items, the update also includes several new enemies and weapons.

The new enemies, which include the cave brute, a powerful and aggressive creature, are designed to provide players with an even greater challenge. Players will need to use their wits and skills to defeat these new foes and survive in the harsh wilderness. The new weapons, such as the spiked club, are also designed to help players in their fight for survival. The club is a powerful melee weapon that can deal massive damage to enemies, making it an essential tool for any player looking to survive in the forest.

The update also adds new crafting options that allow players to create new items and tools. Players can now craft a flare gun, which can be used to signal for help or scare off hostile creatures. They can also craft a torch, which can be used to light up dark areas and provide some protection against the dangers that lurk in the shadows.

The update also introduces new survival elements to the game, such as hunger and thirst meters. Players must now keep an eye on their food and water supplies if they want to survive in the forest. These new elements add a new layer of challenge to the game, making it even more engaging and immersive.

The patch notes for the game’s update were released by Prima Games, a leading source of gaming news and information. The notes detail the various changes that the update brings to the game, including bug fixes and performance improvements. One of the most significant improvements that the update makes is the removal of the Kelvin’s Treehouse chopping antics glitch. The glitch allowed players to chop down Kelvin’s Treehouse, resulting in the game crashing. The removal of the glitch has been a much-needed fix, and players can now enjoy the game without the fear of crashing due to this glitch.

The update also includes several bug fixes that address issues with the game’s AI, lighting, and sound. Improvements to the game’s performance should result in a smoother and more stable gaming experience for players.

To sum up, the Sons of the Forest update delivers much-needed improvements and features to the game, making it even more enjoyable and challenging for players. The addition of new items, enemies, and weapons, as well as the introduction of new survival elements, adds a new layer of depth to the game, making it more immersive and engaging than ever before. With the removal of the Kelvin’s Treehouse glitch and several bug fixes and performance improvements, players can now enjoy the game without any technical issues or problems. Fans of the game can look forward to further updates and improvements in the future, making Sons of the Forest one of the most exciting and compelling survival-horror games on the market.