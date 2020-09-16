Sienna Miller Dating Rumors: Judd Law, Robert Pattinson, Brad Pitt and More

Sienna Miller has always been a hot topic of discussion for her love life.

Sadly, Sienna Miller is sought after more for her relationships than she is for her work. The G.I.Joe star has been linked with numerous men throughout her career. The Geek Herald has compiled a list of 8 most notable men of Miller’s life below:

1. Jude Law:

Miller was famous then as Jude Law’s fiancee. The couple got engaged soon after their work together in Alfie. A few months into the relationship and Law’s infidelity came to light. The actor issued a public apology to Miller for cheating on her with his kids’ nanny. The couple split over a year later.

They did, however, reconcile after a 3-year hiatus and managed to stay together for about 2 more years. But then they separated for good.

2. Balthazar Getty:

During her hiatus from Jude Law, Miller had a highly publicized affair with Balthazar Getty, a married man. Media coverage was extremely cruel to Miller in particular. Getty then made up with his wife and the affair was eventually forgotten.

Miller later sued two British tabloids over the publication of photos showing her and Getty together.

3. Tom Sturridge:

After breaking up with Law for good, Miller began a relationship with Tom Sturridge. She then gave birth to their daughter, Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge. Miller and Sturridge were engaged for a while. However, they then broke off their engagement later. The two still maintain a good relationship and co-parent their daughter together.

4. Mathew Rhys:

Sienna Miller then dated her The Edge of Love co-star Matthew Rhys. And soon they parted ways.

5. Rhys Ifans:

The following year, Miller dated the Notting Hill star. Their breakup hit Ifans really hard.

6. Brad Pitt:

When Miller starred in The Lost City of Z, rumour mills started churning. She reportedly infuriated Angelina Jolie after supposedly being caught cuddling with Brad Pitt at the Glastonbury Music Festival. Both stars dismissed the rumours when questioned.

7. Robert Pattinson:

Pattinson and Miller have a good relationship and their chemistry in the film The Lost City of Z was most noted. Reportedly Miller got caught up in a fight with Demi Moore over Pattinson. Despite the repeated insistence of multiple outlets, there was nothing happening between Miller and Pattinson.

Sienna Miller and her boyfriend of one year, Lucas Zwirner, have reportedly split https://t.co/TX3G7PKSu6 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 1, 2020

8. Lucas Zwirner:

In recent times, Miller was connected to Lucas Zwirner, son of art dealer David Zwirner. The two reportedly got engaged at the beginning of this year. However, the couple parted ways in the end.

At present, Miller is happily living the life of a single mom.