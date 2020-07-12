India has its own app to fight Covid-19 app by enabling tracking, the app is Aarogya Setu. The recent update of this app allows users to permanently delete the account and its data.

Since the launch of this app, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the app related to data privacy. One of the concerns is that this app has no option to delete users’ accounts permanently, including data in the app. However, the recent update enables users to do clear their data.

The developers have added an option to erase all user’s data in the app in the latest update. This update is available on Android and iOS devices. Users can open the app to explore this new feature.

Users can open the app settings and select the “Delete My Account” option. This option will delete both the account and the app data stored in it. However, another question arises, concerning the data stored in the government server. Users should not worry about it as the data stored in the government servers is automatically deleted after 30 days.

Third-party access

Aarogya Setu update has also provided a new option for third-party apps to access users’ health information. The new option is available within the Settings and then tap Approval for Aarogya Setu Status. However, the feature is available is only on iOS devices.