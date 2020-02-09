AirPods 3 Release Date, Specs, Rumors: Apple’s Next-Gen Wireless Earbuds to have Late 2020 Launch

Apple AirPods 3 are coming soon and as per the latest tech rumors, the next-gen wireless earbuds could release by the end of this year. While last year, Apple came out with the AirPods Pro instead of the speculated AirPods 3, it will finally happen in 2020.

Most of the reports are claiming that AirPods 3 are under production and would be announced in late 2020. Here is everything you need to know about Apple’s next-generation wireless earbuds, AirPods 3 release date, specs, rumors, leaks and more.

Apple AirPods 3 Release Date Speculations

Apple would certainly upgrade its AirPods model in 2020 given the success of previous AirPods models and the increasing demands on the products. Although, the timeline of Apple AirPods 3 is very unpredictable given how the Cupertino based tech giant came up with AirPods Pro in October 2019 just months after launching AirPods 2 in March 2019.

As per the latest reports, Apple could come up with AirPods 3 in the second half of 2020 but there is no way to confirm these news and everything should be considered as a rumor at this point. Also, the notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has not mentioned anything about AirPods 3 in his list of upcoming Apple products for 2020.

Although, there is a mention of “high-end” Bluetooth-supported headphones which could be the over-ear headphones mentioned in other reports. But that doesn’t mean Apple can’t come up with AirPods 3 before the end of 2020 given how the release of last AirPods Pro was only reported a month before their official launch.

Apple AirPods 3 Specs, Features and Rumors

Apple AirPods 3 will have to improve their specs further given how AirPods Pro changed the entire wireless earbuds industry. The Active Noise Cancellation and the Transparency mode features made AirPods stand out from other similar devices. Also, the Adaptive EQ and customizable silicone tips were exclusive to the AirPods Pro and the upcoming Apple AirPods 3 will have to bring something new on the table that no other wireless earbuds can offer.