AirPods 3 – The third generation of wireless earbuds has been one of the most anticipated products of Apple, this year. The wait is finally over for Apple’s first launch event of 2021, and their products were announced last week. However, Airpods 3 were missing from their list of new products.

Before the event, much speculation was making rounds over the arrival of the latest pair of AirPods. Despite the existing AirPods start to look dated now, Apple didn’t mention any impending updates to its wireless earbuds.

It was rumoured that the AirPods 3 will feature a design similar to that of the AirPods Pro. Albeit, without active noise cancellation. It’s not clear what the company has in store for its popular pair of wireless earbuds.

What We Expect From AirPods 3

Better sound than the AirPods 2

The AirPods (2019) were an improvement upon their predecessors in terms of connectivity. However, the sound remained exactly the same as the originals. And that audio technology is now four years old.

They have a lively, powerful presentation. Although they can sound slightly harsh when it comes to higher-frequency sounds. Additionally, they aren’t the bassiest earbuds on the market.

Since the launch of the original AirPods, the sound quality offered by true wireless earbuds has soared; just look at the Sony WF-1000XM3 or the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1.

Bluetooth 5 and aptX HD support

Apple needs to get with the times in this respect – Bluetooth 4.2 is positively dated these days, with most new wireless headphones coming with support for the latest wireless transmission standard, Bluetooth 5 (and some, like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 even support Bluetooth 5.1).

Bluetooth 5 brings longer pairing distances, more reliable wireless connectivity. Also, more efficient power usage, which means headphones that support it come with longer battery lives.

Meanwhile, aptX HD support would allow for wireless streaming of Hi-Res Audio codecs at 24-bit/48kHz – which Qualcomm claims makes for better-than-CD quality.

Gesture controls

Some outlets have predicted touch-sensitive controls like the AirPods Pro. Hence, it’s possible the AirPods 3 will make use of more futuristic methods. In 2020, Apple was awarded a patent that described some of the cool features we could see in future AirPods models, including the ability to control the true wireless earbuds with futuristic ‘in-air gestures’.

The patent, which was spotted by Patently Apple, describes how in-air gestures – for example hovering a hand over the AirPods – could work alongside the touch controls already employed by the AirPods Pro, allowing you to trigger different actions.

Another patent has since described AirPods that could automatically pause or lower the volume of your music if they detect hazards in your surroundings.

An official AirPods 3 release date eludes us. Rumors that they would launch at the Apple Spring Forward event in April have now been proven wrong. Therefore, we’re looking to later in 2021. Hopefully, Apple will eventually launch the all-new AirPods at WWDC in June. Or else, you have to wait until the iPhone event in September.