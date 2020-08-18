Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Breakup Rumors: Singer upset with Fiance’s spending?

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have a total net worth of $750 million. But a tabloid claims that money is becoming an issue for the couple.

National Enquirer claims that Jennifer Lopez is upset over the nonstop spending by her fiancé Rodriguez. Despite being filthy rich, Lopez feels that spending on unnecessary expensive things is not a good idea amidst the ongoing pandemic crisis.

A source said,

If Alex had his way, he’d be buying private islands, houses all over the world, and fancy cars every week. After all, their combined wealth is about $750 million.

Rodriguez throwing away his and Lopez’s money

Apparently, Rodriguez is buying expensive gifts for Lopez. But the World of Dance judge is still not happy with it. The source claims that it is not smart to spend money so carelessly. Rodriguez’s attitude is surely upsetting Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodrigue Splashed Out £30 Million In Miami Estate https://t.co/YvuQLj8W6L — Ace Media (@houseoface_) August 14, 2020

Wedding Cancelled?

Has Lopez decided to cancel her wedding to Rodriguez? Since the tabloids don’t have any news about the wedding, they are simply making vague speculations.

Lopez has made it clear that she and Rodriguez didn’t want to rush anything. The pandemic crisis is also one of the reasons for the delay in their wedding. The source reported,

They’ve been bickering a lot behind the scenes. The pandemic was a good excuse to slow things down before they jumped the rails completely.

Rodriguez furious over Lopez’s obsession

Apparently, Lopez is obsessed with her appearance and she is on TikTok all the time. Is Jennifer’s obsession making her fiancé upset?

Well, none of these rumors are true. The duo loves to workout together every day and take good care of themselves. Claims about Jennifer’s obsession are totally bogus.