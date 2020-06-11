Alita: Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Manga Spoilers: Jashugan and his connection with Nova Revealed

Alita: Battle Angel 2 release now looks possible after the recent updates from Disney over the fan support for the sequel. While the first Alita movie had a mixed response on the box-office, the movie is a huge success on home media release which proves that Alita sequel will be successful in the future.

Hey Disney, these ads are running today on a billboard in Koreatown in downtown Los Angeles. They're saying that the Alita Army wants an Alita sequel. @DisneyStudios @20thCentury #AlitaSequel @doc_ido pic.twitter.com/cNNE7LYADh — Charlie Schmidt (@CharlieSchmidt1) June 1, 2020

The best part is that Alita: Battle Angel sequel won’t have any plot issues as the original Japanese manga Gunnm on which the movie is based have plenty of chapters and interesting storylines. Here are more details on “Alita: Battle Angel 2” release date, manga spoilers and how

Alita Sequel Manga Spoilers: Alita will have to Face Jashugan before reaching Nova

Alita sequel will show that Rosa Salazar’s cyborg character will reach the sky city of Zalem after winning the motorball tournament. While Alita has been trained as a Martian warrior and has many cybernetic enhancements in her body, it will be very easy for her to reach Zalem. However, there are other challenges involved in Alita if the movie series wants Nova to be the main villain of the trilogy.

The previous motorball champion, Jashugan (Jai Courtney) was seen challenging Alita at the end of first Alita: Battle Angel movie and might have an important role in the sequel. Jashugan is a very important character in the Yukito Kishiro’s 1990s manga “Gunnm” and had a direct connection to Nova. Alita: Battle Angel 2 story could very well establish Jashugan as the villain before Alita actually confronts Nova in the third Alita movie. It would also provide Alita a new challenge in the Alita sequel before she takes revenge for the death of Hugo (Keean Johnson).

Alita: Battle Angel 2 Release Date and Disney Petition

Alita: Battle Angel sequel petition has crossed the 150,000 signature mark and Disney has also taken note of the fan demands. Ever since Disney has acquired the 20th Century Fox studios, it has become complicated for movies like Alita which are going through a studio change.

The good part is Gunnm manga series has enough chapters which will act as the source materials for Alita 2 movie. The earliest Alita: Battle Angel 2 release date could happen is 2023 as it will have to start from scratch and the special effects take a lot of time on such big projects.