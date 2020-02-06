Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot Spoilers and Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs

Altered Carbon Season 2 trailer is finally out and fans are happy to see Anthony Mackie in action for the Netflix cyberpunk sci-fi series. The new promo for Altered Carbon’s second season says, ‘this is a ghost story and technology has conquered death, and when you start chasing a ghost, you might become one.’

Altered Carbon is spun up and re-sleeved for season 2. Are you ready for your exclusive first look? #AlteredCarbon pic.twitter.com/NQzP31QtKX — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 4, 2020

Here is everything you need to know about Altered Carbon season 2 release date, trailer, cast, plot spoilers, book source and Anthony Mackie coming up as Takeshi Kovacs.

Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date and Trailer

Altered Carbon Season 2 teaser has been released which confirms the previously announced premiere date of February 27, 2020, on Netflix. Fans are hoping that they will get to see a full trailer of season 2 of Altered Carbon very soon, however, Netflix might not reveal any more footage as the show is marketed very differently.

Altered Carbon Season 2 Plot Spoilers and Book Source

Altered Carbon Season 2 plot will follow the storyline from the second book Broken Angels which deals with corporate wars on alien planets. There will be portals to outer space, Martian artifacts and more of the crazy world we are yet to see.

There are plans that the second season of Altered Carbon takes place on an entirely different planet and every season does the same. Based on the recent teaser, it looks like Altered Carbon season 2 could also follow some of the storylines from the third book, Woken Furies.

Altered Carbon Season 2 Cast: Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs

Altered Carbon Season 2 will have Anthony Mackie playing the role of Takeshi Kovacs which was portrayed by Joel Kinnaman in the first season. Since Altered Carbon is all about characters and not actors and since Sleeves can be changed easily, none of the cast members is permanent in the show.

https://twitter.com/AMackieDaily/status/1224725351307

There are reports of two new actors joining the cast of Altered Carbon Season 2 and it includes Simone Missick and Dina Shihabi. Will Yun Lee will be once again be reprising his role of original Takeshi Kovacs for the flashbacks and mental image, along with Chris Conner as Edgar Poe in the season 2 of Altered Carbon.