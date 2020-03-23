Altered Carbon Season 3 is something every fan of the series is waiting after the season 2 letdown. While the second season was not bad, it kinda downplayed everything viewers liked in the first season of Altered Carbon. But that doesn’t mean that third season of Altered Carbon will not be made, in fact, there are plans to make around five seasons of the Netflix series. Here is everything you need to know about Altered Carbon Season 3 release date, trailer, Takeshi Kovacs cast, plot spoilers and book connection.

Altered Carbon Season 3 Trailer and Release Date

Altered Carbon Season 3 will take at least two more years to come out as the season 1 premiered in 2018 and season 2 in 2020. The show focuses on very complex topics, futuristic technology and is known for its cyberpunk-themed visuals. Fans who are waiting for Altered Carbon Season 3 trailer, it will take time and only come around a few months before the series premieres on Netflix in 2022 at the earliest.

Altered Carbon Season 3 Cast and New Takeshi Kovacs

Altered Carbon Season 3 will cast a new actor for Takeshi Kovacs after Joel Kinnaman and Anthony Mackie have played the character previously. The whole premise of the show is that the human body is temporary and consciousness is stored in stacks, making it easier to have a new actor for each season.

There is no confirmed name till now but fans want Tom Hardy or Michael Fassbender for the third season of Altered Carbon. Will Yun Lee will most probably return as the original Takeshi Kovacs along with the following cast in Altered Carbon Season 3.

Chris Conner as Edgar Poe

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer

Simone Missick as Trepp

Dina Shihabi as Dig 301

Altered Carbon Season 3 Plot Spoilers and Book Connection

Altered Carbon Season 3 plot will be based on Richard Morgan’s book series and take out the story to a bigger level. The first season had elements from Altered Carbon book, while season 2 had plotlines from both Broken Angels and Woken Furies which made it kind of messed up. Although, the good news is that Richard Morgan is writing another book in the series which can be adapted into Altered Carbon Season 3 script.