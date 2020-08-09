Android 10 latest update on OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia and 3 other phones

If you are a tech-savvy person and owns an Android phone then you’ll are surely familiar with the updates in the Android phone. The new Android 10 was announced on March 13, 2019, with its latest feature the New Dark Mode which has already created a buzz in the market.

As Google launches beta Android 10, eventually the first phone which gets an update is the Google Pixel devices so unless you have a Google Pixel or Essential phone you might have to wait (approx. 6 months) to get the latest OS on your device.

If we look, Android 10 has already started rolling out for several phones but to find out specifically about the date of the update on your device and what special features you gonna get. Keep reading for that.

Nokia

One of the leading flagship products of HMD Global is the Nokia phones, which are unbeatable in terms of features and affordability and users love using Nokia phones. The awesome feature of Nokia devices is they always get the update for its software and we are expecting the same for Android 10 too.

By the end of the year 2020 Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 3.2 should receive and Update for Android 10 and on the other hand In the first few months of 2020, the Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6 should also receive an update.

Google Pixel

On September 3 Google has rolled out the update in all the devices they are the first phones which enjoy the software update. In case if you have Google Pixel Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, or Pixel 3a XL then check whether the update has reached to your phone yet.

Essential Phone

This phone is also termed as the first non-pixel update. Like Google Pixel the update was on the same date.

OnePlus

We all know that “OnePlus is good with updates” so if you are using an older version of OnePlus you can still find for an update for Android 10. With the launch of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 pro which was one of the bestseller phones of the year received an update for the limited users on September 21.

Samsung

If you will see the history then Samsung comes under one of the slow update phones of the year. However, as per the report Samsung 10 and Samsung 10+ will receive the Android 10 update in the last month of the year.

LG

Like Samsung, LG has been a slow device to roll out new versions of Android in their devices and reports say maybe it will not get an update even though LG G8 was a part of the Beta. But, few models of LG like G7 variants, LG V40, LG G8 ThinQ and LG Q7 will get an update of Android 10.

The list for the update might never end, and it is said that budget phones like VIVO and RealMe would also get Android 10 update early next year. The all-new Android 10 is new and we will keep on coming with the new updates on Android 10.