Android 10 Update for T-Mobile’s LG Stylo 5

T-Mobile has updated LG Stylo 5 to Android 10 this week. Previously, the LG Stylo 5 on Verizon and Metro’s networks received this latest version of Android updates a few days ago.

A Stylo 5 owner on Metro confirmed this update earlier this week. This information is also clarified by a T-Mobile customer. The user mentioned that their Stylo 5 has been upgraded. However, T-Mobile has not published an official changelog for this update on its website, at the time of publishing this article.

This latest update size will use 1.20 GB of memory. This comes with new features including gesture navigation, dark mode, and Digital Wellbeing. The latter features provide include a Focus Mode, keeping you undistracted while working.

Even though Android 11 gains more spotlight, this upgrade for Stylo 5 is good news for lower-cost phone customers.

Source: Reddit