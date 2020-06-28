Android 11 Update for Google, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, and Samsung

Google recently made Android 11 public beta update available to all Google phones. At this moment, users of Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL are able to download the update.
For the beta update, users have to sign-up for the program on Google’s website. Once logged in, users can see a list of eligible devices. If the user’s device is one of them, the user can select the OptIn button and agree to enroll in the Beta Program. Users will receive a notification related to the update. Otherwise, the manual check is available on Settings > System > Advanced > System Update.
Android 11 is a minor update over Android 10, but still, the new version has a lot to offer. On their blog post, Google claimed that the latest OS is a more “people-centric and expressive” version. Four updates on this feature are named conversations, bubbles, consolidated keyboard suggestions, and voice access.
As per today, only Google and Xiaomi has announced their list of smartphones with Android 11 updates. However, a lot of clues suggest the availability of this firmware for a list of devices. Check out the list below!
Google Pixel
- Pixel 2
- Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
Super excited to announce that @Andriod 11 Beta 1 will soon be available for the incredible #108MP flagship – #Mi10! 😍
Stay tuned to @XiaomiIndia and @MIUI_India pages for more information! #Android11 #Android11Beta #Xiaomi ❤️ #Android pic.twitter.com/Zl3yQdlHxC
— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 11, 2020
Xiaomi
- Mi 10
OnePlus
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 6T
Nokia
- Nokia 1 Plus
- Nokia 1.3
- Nokia 2.2
- Nokia 2.3
- Nokia 3.1 Plus
- Nokia 3.2
- Nokia 4.2
- Nokia 5.3
- Nokia 6.2
- Nokia 7.2
- Nokia 8.1
- Nokia 8.3
- Nokia 9 PureView
Samsung
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A21