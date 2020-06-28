Android 11 Update for Google, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, and Samsung

Google recently made Android 11 public beta update available to all Google phones. At this moment, users of Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL are able to download the update.

For the beta update, users have to sign-up for the program on Google’s website. Once logged in, users can see a list of eligible devices. If the user’s device is one of them, the user can select the OptIn button and agree to enroll in the Beta Program. Users will receive a notification related to the update. Otherwise, the manual check is available on Settings > System > Advanced > System Update.

Android 11 is a minor update over Android 10, but still, the new version has a lot to offer. On their blog post, Google claimed that the latest OS is a more “people-centric and expressive” version. Four updates on this feature are named conversations, bubbles, consolidated keyboard suggestions, and voice access.

As per today, only Google and Xiaomi has announced their list of smartphones with Android 11 updates. However, a lot of clues suggest the availability of this firmware for a list of devices. Check out the list below!

Google Pixel

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Xiaomi

Mi 10

OnePlus

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 6T

Nokia

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 1.3

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.3

Nokia 9 PureView

Samsung