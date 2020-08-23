Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Custody Battle and Divorce Drama gets Uglier

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship had become better after their split. But things once again get nasty two months before their child custody trial.

Angelina and Brad had a sour split but things improved after some time. However, things recently got messy again as the exes argued following Angelina Jolie’s request to change the jurist overseeing their case.

Brad and Angelina got separated in September 2016 following an argument on a private jet that led Brad investigated for child abuse. Sources claimed that Brad Pitt got drunk and fought with Angelina and Maddox stepped in to save his mom.

In November, Brad was cleared of all the claims. Angelina was granted the full custody of their six kids, while Pitt was permitted visitation rights.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children are “acutely aware” of the messiness of their parents’ divorce and custody proceedings—a statement so painfully obvious that it hardly merits mention. And yet! https://t.co/aaBHq8mrGq pic.twitter.com/D4IMP0kcpH — Jezebel (@Jezebel) August 21, 2020

Settlement Talks between Jolie and Pitt

Two years ago, Jolie and Pitt decided to work together for the betterment of their children. The two started talking after months of not being on speaking terms.

A source said,

They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to co parent.

Brad mentioned,

I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called.

After a year, they got separated Brad opened up how they came up with the decision of working together for the betterment of their kids.

Angelina Jolie was worried that something unpredictable was happening because the jurist didn’t revealed his working relationship with Brad’s lawyer. Brad’s legal team wanted Angelina’s request to be denied calling it a trick to stretch their case.

Jolie’s lawyer said,

All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side.

Angelina and Brad will head back to court for the child custody trial in October.