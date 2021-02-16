Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Custody Battle Latest Update: Jolie Put Pitt Through Hell Just To See Kids?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s breakup drama hasn’t gotten any better in the last 4 years. However, word is that the actress also making it hard for the actor to see his children. Last year, it was alleged that Jolie was purposefully creating scheduling conflicts to prevent Pitt from seeing their six children.
Angelina Jolie Alienating Kids From Dad?
In 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shook the world when it was revealed that Jolie had filed for divorce. Last year, rumours were that Jolie was putting Pitt through hell just to see his kids. Apparently, Jolie was organizing meetings between Pitt and their children on days she knew he would be busy. The Maleficent star was allegedly capitalizing on her former spouse’s involvement in that year’s awards season. That is by arranging visits on the same day as the ceremonies.
Truth Behind The Divorce
While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce/custody battle is still ongoing, the report wasn’t true. Due to the terms of the former pair’s current custody agreement, Jolie would be at risk of losing her children. That is if she kept them from spending time with their father. There is no way a mother would sabotage that.
Pitt And Kids’ Relationship Complicated
The ex-spouses’ divorce spectacle has caused some tensions in Pitt’s relationship with his children. Recently, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor spent the holidays with three of his kids, Shiloh, and twins, Vivienne and Knox. However, as for his eldest children, Pitt reportedly hasn’t spoken to his sons, Pax and Maddox.
Tabloids And Their Lies
About six months ago, Angelina Jolie was supposedly seeking revenge against Brad Pitt amid their divorce battle. That was because he had allegedly gotten back together with Jennifer Aniston. Before that, Jolie had reportedly told Pitt their children hated his guts. We can’t predict what the outcome will be once Pitt and Jolie’s split is officially finalized, but we do hope for the best for the ex-spouses.