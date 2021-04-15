Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington are joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe bandwagon. The upcoming superhero movie, The Eternals, will be featuring the Salt actor and Game of Thrones star. Marvel fans cannot wait to see what the new franchise has to offer. Word is that Jolie and Harington have been flirting with each other on the set of their new project. Harington is currently married to his former GoT co-star, Rose Leslie. Apparently, Jolie is driving a wedge between the couple.

Angelina Jolie Cozying Up To Kit Harington

Rumour has it that Jolie has been flirting with the GoT star while working on The Eternals. Supposedly, Jolie is the one who started the flirting. And Harington is doing his best to resist her advances. This, of course, would not be the first time Jolie has snagged a man while filming a movie. Back in 2005, Jolie sparked a series of cheating rumors after working with Brad Pitt on Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Pitt and Angelina Jolie starting dating shortly after he divorced Jennifer Aniston, which was finalized in 2005. The couple has since denied hooking up while Pitt was married to Aniston, but the rumors still persist. There has not been any evidence to suggest that Kit Harington and Jolie are flirting on the set of The Eternals.

No Truth To The Claims

Thankfully, there is a good reason to believe that Jolie has not been flirting with Kit Harington. A source close to the situation claims that the reports are not true. And that Jolie has not been trying to get with Harington in the slightest.

A friend of the Game of Thrones star has also come forward to reveal the reports are false. The pal says that Harington and Jolie have been very professional towards each other and nothing even remotely romantic has gone down. Jolie and Harington have not commented on the reports surrounding their new project.

Meanwhile, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie had a great time together over the summer and spent a lot of time with their families. Harington is reportedly doing better after a stint in rehab for stress and exhaustion. And his wife could not be happier that he is home in London. 205 days left till i see the eternals 😋 pic.twitter.com/oIjCwcsTEC — ً willow | SUPPORT 📌 (@JOLIERAMBEAU) April 15, 2021