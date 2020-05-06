Apex Legends Mobile Release Date, Developers, Gameplay, Beta Launch and More Updates

Apex Legends mobile game is coming soon and all the mobile users are very excited about the news. EA wants Apex Legends to launch on Android and iOS platforms as the battle royale games have a huge market on handheld devices. Fans of the Apex Legends gaming franchise are eagerly looking forward to the title coming out on Android smartphones and Apple iPhones.

It will join the already heated market of PUBG, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Mobile, which are currently ruling the mobile gaming market. Here is everything you need to know about the “Apex Legends: Mobile” release date, gameplay, beta launch, developers and more.

Apex Legends Mobile Release Date and Gameplay Beta

EA CEO Andre Wilson announced that Apex Legends is coming to mobile platforms at the company’s financial results briefing. The battle royale shooter game will make it’s way on Android and iOS devices very soon. There is no confirmed release date for Apex Legends Mobile right now, but it is expected to come around in the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Apex Legends celebrates its launch anniversary on February 4, which will be a perfect time to launch the game across mobile platforms. There are reports that EA could launch the first beta for Apex Legends Mobile at E3 2020 with a full launch over the next year. However, E3 2020 event has been canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic and every game will only be launched out after the outbreak is contained.

Apex Legends Mobile Development

Apex Legends Mobile game is reported to be developed by a Chinese partner and Tencent seems to be the first name that comes in everyone’s mind. EA has previously worked with Tencent on games such as FIFA Online 4 and Need for Speed Online.

Electronic Arts has confirmed they're working with a partner in China to create a mobile Apex Legends that will be released globally. For reference. Activision worked with Tencent for Call of Duty Mobile. Blizzard partnered with NetEase for Diablo Immortal. pic.twitter.com/oCJzlsksi3 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020

It won’t be a surprise if the two gaming studios partner once again for Apex Legends: Mobile and also Tencent has enough experience on mobile battle royale shooter as they have developed PUBG too.