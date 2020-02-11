Apple iOS 14 Release Date, New Features, Compatibility: New Rumors suggests that Every iOS 13 Device will Support iOS 14 Update

Apple iOS 14 device compatibility is worrying many of the iPhone users who think that the next software update will make their smartphone useless. Every new iOS update rules out some of the oldest iPhone models, forcing people to buy the latest iPhone devices.

However, iOS 14 might bring in some good news in that front as it is expected that the next iOS update will support every device that already supports iOS 13. Here are more details on Apple iOS 13 release date, new features, compatibility and list of supported iPhone devices.

Apple iOS 14 New Features and Compatible iPhones List

Apple iOS updates always make the older iPhones obsolete and it forces people to buy new phones, as per most of the tech conspiracy theories. However, there are a lot of other factors involved like mobile chipset, memory size, apps support and more for Apple to leave out certain iPhone devices from the iOS 14 update support. Back in 2017, Apple removed support for the 32-bit devices and people are worrying that the same could happen with iOS 14 releasing later this year.

According to French site iPhonesoft, iOS 14 will support the same devices as iOS 13. iPadOS 14 will also allegedly support the same devices as iPadOS 13 except for the iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2. pic.twitter.com/8Pszqg0YvL — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) January 26, 2020

It was earlier rumored that iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus won’t be supporting iOS 14 but the latest report from a French site, iPhonesoft seems to differ. As per the new rumors, all the devices that are running on iOS 13 will be able to download and support iOS 14 including the above mentioned three iPhones. It means that every device ranging from iPhone 7 to iPhone 11 including the upcoming iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 will support the Apple iOS 14 software update.

Apple iOS 14 Release Date at WWDC 2020

Apple iOS 14 will most probably release at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2020) event in June for the Apple developers. Even the iOS 13 was released at the same time last year for the Apple devs and iOS 14 will also follow the same schedule. Apple will release the iOS 14 in early June 2020 with a full launch in September 2020 annual event along with the new iPhone 12.