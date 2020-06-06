Apple iOS 14 Update for iPhone and iPad Will Bring New Hardware Support and Key Feature to Safari

Apple iOS 14 update is coming out soon and it will bring out a lot of new features for the iPhone and iPad users. There are reports that iOS 14 will offer support for Apple Pencil on websites and other applications along with automatic translations on Safari and other apps too. The Cupertino giant is planning to launch a new black Pencil for iPhones and iPads.

According to 9to5Mac, iOS 14 will feature a built-in translator in Safari. Also, iPadOS 14 might feature full support for Apple Pencil input on websites pic.twitter.com/mYABMtArlk — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 3, 2020

It has been reported that Apple has big plans for the Apple Pencil and iOS 14 will introduce full support for the gadget and provide Safari with a built-in translator. Here are more details on Apple iOS 14 release date, Pencil support and translator features in iPhones and iPads.

iOS 14 New Features: Apple Pencil Support and Built-in Translation

Apple will provide built-in translation for Safari so that the iPhone users won’t have to use third-party applications for the purpose. The upcoming iOS 14 update feature will allow Safari to detect and translate site languages automatically. It will also provide a smoother and faster translation between several languages without reloading the website.

The translation feature in iOS 14 will be available as an individual website option and Apple is also planning to extend the features on other Apps including the App Store. It means that iOS 14 will be able to translate app descriptions and user reviews from one language to another language for those who prefer their local languages.

Apple iOS 14 will also introduce Apple pencil support for the iPadOS and even the regular OS for iPhones too. It means that the Apple Pencil can be used for scrolling, browsing, and even drawing and marking up sites after the iOS 14 update hits the devices.

Apple iOS 14 Release Date at WWDC 2020

Apple is planning to reveal the iOS 14 update at the WWDC 2020 event happening on June 22. There will also be new releases from Apples for other devices such as watchOS, tvOS, macOS and so on. The worldwide developer conference will be streamed live from all over the world and developers can take part directly from their homes. The iOS 14 new features of Apple Pencil support and browser auto-translation will be confirmed at the WWDC 2020 soon.