Apple iPhone 12 Launch Delayed, only Two Variants will be Ready on the New Release Date

Apple iPhone 12 release date might get delayed as the highly anticipated flagship smartphone will not be launched at its scheduled time. The delayed launch of the iPhone 12 has been hinted by several major sources and it also includes Broadcom’s CEO Hock Tan. Broadcom manufactures most of the WiFi chips found in all the major iPhones and Chief Executive Officer, Hock Tan mentioned that he is expecting a delayed iPhone 12 release date.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 in September 2020 but the COVID-19 might spoil the plans and postpone the launch event for a few months. While the Broadcom CEO didn’t directly mention the Cupertino giant, a large North American mobile phone customer is enough to confirm he’s talking about Apple. There are also rumors that Apple will only be ready with two iPhone 12 variants and the rest of the two might be delayed even to the next year.

Apple iPhone 12 Release Date Delay and Ready Variants

Apple iPhone 12 delay has also been mentioned by Taiwanese publication Digitimes. The website claims that the iPhone 12 series smartphones will release in October 2020 after entering production in July 2020.

According to DigiTimes, production on the 6.1” iPhone 12 models will begin in July-August. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models in October. pic.twitter.com/hcVrCyAwg9 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 3, 2020

It is also revealed that only iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro will be ready during the launch event as Apple is still working on the touch systems for the regular iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly planning to introduce four variants for iPhone 12 but two of them won’t be ready until 2021.

COVID-19 Effects on Apple iPhone 12 Production

Apple iPhone 12 production has been badly affected by the global coronavirus crisis and its effects on supply chains. It has become normal now to hear about delays in the launch of several products from the expected release dates. There are also reports that Apple is planning to decrease the iPhone 12 production by 20 percent as the factories are unable to work on full capacity.

The iPhone 12 leaks show that Apple has not made any big design changes to the new iPhone series and just a few specs are upgraded. There are also rumors that even though iPhone 12 will be launched in October, customers will only be able to get their hands on the new smartphone in December.