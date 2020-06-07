Apple iPhone 13 Specs Leaks shows 5 Rear-Cameras, Under-Display Front Camera, USB Type-C and More

Apple iPhone 13 leaks have surfaced online and it shows some amazing features that the device could have in the future. The mockup device is referred to as iPhone 2021 and the specs featured could be implemented in the device coming after iPhone 12 in the next year.

It is considered that Apple is developing such a prototype and the claims have come from sources such as Alibaba, the Chinese retail giant. Here are more details on the Apple iPhone 13 leaks which shows features such as 5 rear-cameras, under-display front camera, USB Type-C port and more.

Apple iPhone 13 or iPhone 2021 Leaked Features

Display: Apple iPhone 13 mockup leaks show that the device has a 5.5-inch display but the body size is the same as the upcoming iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display. The new device is able to have a bigger display and larger screen due to the ultra-thin bezels on all sides.

Under-Display Camera and Face ID: There will be no notch on the top side of the iPhone 13 similar to the other Apple iPhones as it will use Samsung’s under-display technology. The Face ID function, TrueDepth front camera and the Face Time camera, all the sensors will be placed under the screen in iPhone 13 model.

USB Type-C Port: Apple iPhone 13 could replace the lighting port with a USB-C port as it has become the global standard. There are also rumors that the iPhone 13 will be port-less and use a smart connector instead of USB-C or the lightning port.

Five Rear Camera Setup: There are also five dots arranged in the form of a cross or plus on the back of the iPhone 13 mockup model. It confirms that the 2021 iPhone will have four rear cameras and a LiDAR scanner where the camera configurations are.

64MP wide-angle sensor with 1x optical zoom and 6x digital zoom

40MP telephoto sensor with 3x-5x optical zoom and 15-20x digital zoom

64MP anamorphic lens (2.1:1)

40MP .25x min ultra wide-angle lens with optical reverse zoom

LiDAR 4.0 scanner

It should be noted that iPhone 13 is in very early stages of development at Apple and all the leaked mockup features could change with time.