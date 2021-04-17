Apple will continue offering four iPhones in 2021, with no changes to the sizes. So we can expect a 5.4-inch iPhone mini, a 6.1-inch low-cost iPhone, a 6.1-inch Pro model, and a 6.7-inch Pro Max model. The iPhone 12 mini has seen lackluster sales. And yet, Apple is still planning for an iPhone 13 mini.

The 2021 iPhone models are not expected to feature major design changes because the 2020 iPhone models marked a significant technology and design overhaul. According to Bloomberg, Apple engineers consider the 2021 iPhones to be an “S” version of the 2020 models. Apple has in the past used the “S” nomenclature in years where iPhone models featured more minor updates.

According to Japanese site Mac Otakara, the new iPhones will be the same size as the iPhone 12 models, but thickness could increase by approximately 0.26mm. The iPhone 13 models are also expected to be slightly heavier due to larger batteries.

The standard iPhone 13 model with dual-lens camera setup could see the lenses arranged diagonally rather than a vertical design. It’s not quite clear what the benefit would be, as the device will continue to offer the same Wide and Ultra Wide lenses, but there are some changes in store like sensor-shift optical image stabilization for the Wide lens that could necessitate the shift.

The iPhone 13 Pro models will be 0.2mm thicker, perhaps to facilitate a larger battery, and will feature a much larger rear camera unit, according to images of renders. The larger camera unit may be needed to accommodate sensor-shift stabilization and appears to be the same size as the rear camera unit from the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 models may also feature stronger magnets inside and a different matte finish on the outside. Rumors suggest the upcoming iPhones will come in a matte black color option that will replace space gray, along with a new stainless steel coating that reduces smudges and fingerprints. Apple is also apparently considering an orange, bronze-like color, though that may not happen. It should be noted that these rumors come from a source that does not have a solid track record for accurately predicting Apple’s plans.

Smaller Notch

The iPhone 13 is expected to feature a smaller notch. Several reputable sources have indicated that the notch size will shrink in 2021, including Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Japanese site Mac Otakara has said that the TrueDepth camera will be shallower because the receiver at the top of the display is being relocated to the edge of the case. This information originally suggested the notch would be shallower rather than smaller, but later mockups have indicated it will be shrinking in width rather than height.

DigiTimes believes the notch on the iPhone 13 models will “shrink” in size, becoming smaller thanks to a redesigned camera module that integrates the Rx, Tx, and flood illuminator to allow for the size reduction. Barclays analysts have similarly explained that a smaller notch on iPhone 13 models will be the result of a “more tightly integrated version of the current structured light system” for Face ID.

The iPhone 13’s Face ID transmitter is said to be made from a plastic material instead of glass, made possible thanks to improved coating technologies, but it is not clear if this will have end-user benefits or if it will simply mean a reduction in production cost for Apple.

The smaller notch can be seen in leaked display panels said to be for the upcoming iPhone 13 models. In these images, the panels have smaller notches because the earpiece speaker has been moved into the top bezel. This has since been shown in other images of iPhone 13 “film samples.”

Mac Otakara in April shared images of a 3D-printed iPhone 13 mockup, showing a smaller notch, the front-facing camera moved to the left, and a repositioned earpiece. Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the mockup suggests the iPhone 13 Pro will feature a notch that is 5.35mm in height, as opposed to 5.30mm, and 26.80mm in width, down from 34.83mm.

Portless Design Not Expected

Apple’s longtime goal has been an iPhone with no external ports or buttons for a clean, streamlined device. There were rumors suggesting that Apple would introduce a portless iPhone in 2021 with no Lightning port. But it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen after all.

Bloomberg said that Apple mulled removing the Lightning port on some iPhone models in favor of wireless charging. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that Apple will continue to use a Lightning connector for the 2021 iPhone lineup.

A portless iPhone would charge using Qi-based wireless charging and MagSafe accessories. And Kuo does not yet believe the MagSafe market is mature enough to support a portless design.

No USB-C

Apple has no plans to transition the iPhone lineup from Lightning to USB-C, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo recently said that Apple is reluctant to shift to USB-C because it is an open standard and less waterproof than Lightning.

With Lightning, Apple can regulate the quality of Lightning cables and accessories through the Made for iPhone (MFi) program, but that would not be possible with USB-C.

The iPhone 13 and future iPhones are expected to continue to use Lightning ports until MagSafe accessories are ubiquitous enough to allow for a portless iPhone design.

Touch ID?

According to Bloomberg, Apple is is testing an in-screen Touch ID fingerprint reader that would mark a major change to the biometric systems that Apple has used for flagship devices since the launch of the iPhone X.

The Wall Street Journal‘s Joanna Stern has also suggested that Apple is working on an in-display fingerprint sensor that could use optical technology, but other rumors have suggested that Apple will use ultrasonic technology from Qualcomm and other suppliers. Ultrasonic technology, which uses sound waves to map the fingerprint, is more secure than optical technology and it works in more conditions, but Apple could use a more robust optical/capacitive hybrid instead.

If Apple does implement in-display Touch ID, the fingerprint sensor would be made available in addition to Face ID. Also, it would be convenient for iPhone users who cannot unlock their iPhones with facial recognition when using masks.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in 2019 that Apple is working on an iPhone with both Face ID and an on-display fingerprint sensor for launch in 2021, but in February 2021, he said that there is “no visibility on timing” of the adoption of Touch ID, specific to a Touch ID power button. He made no mention of under-display Touch ID in the iPhone 13.

In March 2021, Barclays analysts claimed that iPhone 13 models are “likely” to feature a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display for authentication, in addition to Face ID, but this has yet to be confirmed.